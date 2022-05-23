10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Find your dream job with the help of Lookout. Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board you need to see.
- Software Developer IV - EDW at Central California Alliance for Health
- Mortgage Operations Manager (Remote) at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Network Engineer at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Insurance Agent Training Program (Protégé Agent) at Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
- Marketing & Communications Director at the Community Health Trust of Pajaro Valley
- Annual Fund Manager at Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County
- Certified Group Exercise Instructor at UC Santa Cruz
- Executive Director at Housing Santa Cruz County
- Business Development Resident at Lookout Santa Cruz
- Accounting Specialist at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
