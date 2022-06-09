Clinic Nurse II

FILING DEADLINE: Continuous

SALARY: $8,032 - $9,398 per month

JOB TYPE: Open and Promotional

Bilingual (English/Spanish) Candidates Encouraged to Apply

JOB DESCRIPTION: Under general supervision, to provide nursing services in health clinics and other settings, and to do other work as required. The list established from this recruitment will be used to fill current and future positions during the life of the eligible list.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

Requirements: Any combination of training and experience which would provide the required knowledges and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledges and abilities is:



Two years of clinic or community nursing experience which would provide the knowledge and abilities.

Special Requirements:



License Requirements: Possession of a valid California Registered Nurse license. Some positions require possession and maintenance of a valid California Class C Driver License.

Background Investigation: Fingerprinting is required.

Knowledge:



Working knowledge of nursing principles, practices and procedures

Administration of medications, treatments and therapies

Uses, effects and adverse reactions to medications and drugs

Care and use of medical supplies and equipment

Some knowledge of clinic routines

Legal environment of nursing

Epidemiological investigations, handicapping conditions and the care of chronic and communicable diseases

Community resources as related to public health nursing

Cultural, environmental, sociological and physiological differences and problems encountered in nursing

Prevention, detection, reporting and treatment of child abuse and neglect

Interviewing, counseling and teaching techniques

Ability To:



Evaluate and assess health care/medical service needs

Provide nursing services in a clinic setting and administer treatments and medications; anticipate physicians and patients’ needs

Establish and maintain effective working relationships

Learn clinic routines

Deal with sensitivity to the needs of people with different cultural, environmental and social backgrounds

Maintain charts and records

Learn to input, access and analyze data using a computer terminal

Learn to assess health care, physical and psycho-social needs and develop and implement care plans may be required for certain positions

Learn to provide public health nursing services and case management may be required for certain positions

Conduct audiometry and spirometry tests may be required for certain positions

Assign and schedule work of staff may be required for certain positions

Refer patients to appropriate resources

Prepare written reports and procedures

BENEFITS:



ANNUAL LEAVE - 22 days first year, increasing to 37 days after 15 years of service. Available for vacation and/or sick leave.

SELECTION PLAN:

Examination: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

HOW TO APPLY: To apply online, visit this link; or print out an application and supplemental questionnaire and mail/bring them to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA, 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711.

Applications will meet the final filing date if received in one of the following ways:



In the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date

Submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.

Women, minorities and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. If you have a disability that requires test accommodation, please call (831) 454-2600.

To comply with the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, Santa Cruz County verifies that all new employees are either U.S. citizens or persons authorized to work in the U.S.

Some positions may require Fingerprinting and/or Background Investigation.

