Public Health Nurse II

FILING DEADLINE: Continuous

SALARY: $8,890 - $10,393 per month

JOB TYPE: Open and Promotional

Bilingual (English/Spanish) Candidates Encouraged to Apply

JOB DESCRIPTION: Under general supervision; to provide a wide variety of nursing services in homes, clinics and other community sites; to serve as a case manager for high risk clients; to coordinate specialized clinic activities; to provide preventative nursing services including health assessment, teaching, counseling and referral; and to do other work as required.

There are multiple vacancies with the Children and Family Health Unit. Two incumbents will be responsible for implementing Field Nursing, using strength-based case management, assisting families with children under the age of 5 with accessing resources, and providing health and parenting education.

One incumbent will be a responsible for implementing the Nurse-Family Partnership Program (NFP) an evidence-based program where specially trained nurses regularly visit first-time moms-to-be, starting early in the pregnancy and continuing through the child’s second birthday.

Through the partnership, the nurse provides new moms with the confidence and the tools they need not only to assure a healthy start for their babies, but to envision a life of stability and opportunities for success for both mom and child. One incumbent will support the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program (CLPPP) and perform a variety of public health nursing duties focused on prevention and amelioration of Lead exposure including case management, home visiting, assessment, education, and community collaboration. The list established from this recruitment will be used to fill positions for various County departments during the life of the eligible list.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

Requirements: Any combination of training and experience which would provide the required knowledges and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledges and abilities is:



Two years of experience performing duties equivalent to a Public Health Nurse I in Santa Cruz County.

Special Requirements:



Possess and maintain a valid California Class C Driver License

Possession of a valid California Registered Nurse license

Public Health Nurse certificate issued by the State of California. State and Federally funded programs may contain additional specialized requirements. If licensed in another state, candidates may participate in the recruitment and examination process, however, must obtain the appropriate licenses issued by the State of California at the time of appointment.

Knowledge:



Working knowledge of public health nursing principles, methods and practices

Community agencies and resources as related to public health nursing

Epidemiological investigation, control and care of chronic and communicable diseases and illnesses, and handicapping conditions

Technical nursing procedures, and medical terminology

Normal and abnormal physiological development and behavior

Community aspects of public health nursing

Cultural, environmental, sociological and psychological differences and problems encountered in public health nursing

Prevention, detection, reporting and treatment of child abuse and neglect

Federal and State laws and regulations governing public health programs

Interviewing, counseling and teaching techniques

The literature and trends in public health and of the community aspects of public health nursing

Ability To:



Assess health care needs and develop and implement health care plans

Learn to provide public health nursing services independently in homes, clinics and community sites

Learn to serve as a case manager for high risk clients

Communicate effectively in written and oral form

Coach, counsel, teach and inform clients concerning public health issues

Administer treatments and medications

Learn to teach and supervise other health professionals and volunteers

Deal with sensitivity to the needs of people with different cultural, environmental and social backgrounds

Speak effectively before groups

Analyze data, problem solve, and make logical decisions

Write and prepare reports

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with others

Learn to input, access and analyze data using a computer terminal

Assess health care, physical and psycho-social needs and develop and implement care plans

Provide public health nursing services to high risk groups in homes, clinics and community sites

Serve as a case manager for high risk clients

Assess community health needs; teach and supervise other health care professionals and volunteers

Assume a leadership role in community health programs

Write and prepare a variety of statistical and other reports, records, and charts

Input, access and analyze data using a computer terminal

BENEFITS:



ANNUAL LEAVE - 22 days first year, increasing to 37 days after 15 years of service. Available for vacation and/or sick leave.

HOLIDAYS - 14 paid holidays per year.

BEREAVEMENT LEAVE – 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state.

MEDICAL PLAN - The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents.

DENTAL PLAN - County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage.

VISION PLAN - County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage.

RETIREMENT - Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees' Pension Reform Act of 2013 (PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security.

LIFE INSURANCE - County paid $20,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance.

DISABILITY INSURANCE - Employees in the General Representation Unit participate in the State Disability Insurance (SDI) program. This program is funded 100% by employee payroll deductions.

DEPENDENT-CARE PLAN - Employees who make contributions for child or dependent care may elect to have their contributions made utilizing "pre-tax dollars."

H-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program.

HEALTH CARE FLEXIBLE SPENDING ALLOWANCE (HCFSA) - Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses.

- Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses. DEFERRED COMPENSATION - A deferred compensation plan is available to employees.

SELECTION PLAN:

Examination: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

HOW TO APPLY: To apply online, visit this link; or print out an application and supplemental questionnaire and mail/bring them to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA, 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711.

Applications will meet the final filing date if received in one of the following ways:



In the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date

Submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.

Women, minorities and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. If you have a disability that requires test accommodation, please call (831) 454-2600.

To comply with the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, Santa Cruz County verifies that all new employees are either U.S. citizens or persons authorized to work in the U.S.

Some positions may require Fingerprinting and/or Background Investigation.

