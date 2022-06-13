Filing Deadline: 6/30/2022 11:59 PM Pacific

Starting Salary Range: $4,751 to $5,500 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7.

Full job description and OFFICIAL application available ONLY here.

Description: This full-time, 12-months per year Admissions and Records Analyst performs complex and confidential analyses of student academic records while interpreting and ensuring compliance with District and state requirements and policies; provides information and advises applicants, students, counselors and faculty on admissions policies and degree/ transfer requirements; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

Examples of Duties

The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Processes and evaluates incoming academic transcripts and records to determine equivalency, transferability of course credits and completion of course prerequisites; analyzes course descriptions and syllabi for content, level, unit value and grading system; follows up with other institutions to resolve questions and issues; verifies the institution’s accreditation status.

Awards transfer credits for Advanced Placement, College Level Examination Program (CLEP), California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP), and International Baccalaureate exams; evaluates equivalency of placement tests at transfer institutions.

Evaluates applications for admissions to Allied Health programs including nursing, dental hygiene and radiologic programs; assesses equivalency of preparatory courses and calculates grade point averages.

Documents evaluation decisions and recommendations; provides explanations of complex rules and regulations to students in the event of denial of credit transfers; advises students of options available to them, including grade adjustments, academic renewal, course substitutions and changes in major; discusses issues with the relevant department chair/director.

Provides technical assistance and guidance to students, counselors, faculty and administrators about academic records, interpretation and clarification of course registration, prerequisite requirements and procedures, and graduation requirements.

Evaluates student academic records to determine student standing following established procedures to make determinations on completion of District graduation and University of California/California State University transfer requirements; validates units and grades for a variety of other purposes; updates general education certification forms to address curriculum changes.

Evaluates graduation petitions and approves or denies the awarding of degrees and certificates; verifies student intent to complete an Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT).

Programs and updates course equivalencies and articulation tables in student information system and transfer evaluation system database; assists with the design of workflow and the articulation programming of the transcript capture scanning system; provides recommendations on process improvement and technology enhancements.

Maintains a permanent record of transactions regarding academic records for verification and audit; responds to inquiries and provides information to students, staff, faculty, administrators, other institutions and the public on regulations, policies, procedures and guidelines.

Participates on a variety of internal and external committees.

Interacts with other departments and with state and federal programs on behalf of a student.

May perform admissions and records duties; may participate in admissions and registration events.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff OR

Graduation from an accredited four-year college WITH a bachelor’s degree AND at least three (3) years of progressively responsible experience in admissions and records or in student record evaluation and analysis in a transfer center OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:

Operations, services and activities of an academic records and evaluation program.

Methods, techniques and sources of information used in the analysis and evaluation of student academic records and transcripts.

Standards, requirements, practices, techniques and terminology involved in academic structures, transfer of credit, and curriculum interpretation in post-secondary educational institutions.

College curriculum interpretation and application as related to transfer of credit and degree and certificate requirements.

Research methods and analysis techniques.

Modern office practices, procedures and equipment including advanced knowledge of computers and applicable software programs and specialized admissions and records databases and systems.

Federal, state and local work study and financial aid programs and regulations as it relates to area of assignment.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, Title V and other applicable laws.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and other District, state and federal laws, rules, regulations and policies governing student records.

Skills and Abilities to:

Accurately evaluate student records.

Determine the articulation of transcripts from other institutions; maintain articulation tables and databases.

Interpret, explain and apply complex legal mandates, regulations, guidelines, policies and procedures applicable to assigned responsibilities consistently and accurately.

Identify issues, evaluate alternatives and reach sound decisions within areas of assigned responsibility.

Develop and maintain cooperative and effective workflow management processes with a variety of other District departments.

Interact with sensitivity and understanding with students from diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability and ethnic backgrounds.

Process large volumes of graduation petitions and Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT) certifications in a timely manner.

Maintaining the confidentiality of department and student records and information.

Use tact, discretion, courtesy and patience in dealing with sensitive and difficult students and situations.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use enterprise software, word processing and spreadsheet software at an advanced level and other standard business equipment including imaging systems.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS