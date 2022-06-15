Deadline: 7/1/2022 11:59 PM Pacific

SALARY

Starting Salary Range: $4,309 to $4,988 per month, plus 5% annual increases up to 7. Maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4.

Full job description and OFFICIAL application available ONLY here.

Description: This full-time, 12-months per year Administrative Assistant-Dean of Student Services, under general supervision, provides varied and complex office administrative assistance to a District administrator and associated staff; acts as a liaison between an administrator and other District departments and students; creates and maintains department-specific tracking systems, reports, records and files required for work processes; oversees small administrative programs; provides resources, information and training to department staff; may provide lead-level guidance to classified staff; and performs related duties as assigned.

PLEASE NOTE: Application status updates and interviews are anticipated for this position in mid to late July.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well- being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

Information about the Dean of Student Services Office: The Dean of Student Services Office is a central place for new and returning students, parents, administrators, faculty and staff to receive assistance with navigating the complex issues of student life. The faculty and staff that report to the Dean of Students Services provide high-touch support to students or groups experiencing barriers that impact their Cabrillo experience and coordinate the appropriate individual or campus-wide response. The Dean of Student Services Office is staffed with experienced faculty and staff who are ready and able to assist students with any concerns. We work to promote a safe, respectful, healthy and inclusive campus community, coordinate specific programs and services, and monitor and respond to emerging situations that impact students through moments of conflict, change, and crisis by providing pathways for success. The four core areas of our work include:

Promote a safe, respectful, healthy and inclusive campus community

Enhance students’ academic experience and remove barriers that are precluding their success

Provide support resources and manage critical issues/incidents impacting students and the campus community

Respond to emerging student and staff needs

Along with the Dean of Student Services Office, there are a variety of other programs and partnerships that work together to best assist students to complete their personal, professional and academic goals. The Administrative Assistant position provides administrative support for all of the employees, programs, events and processes that support this core area of the Student Services component.

Examples of Duties

The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Provides administrative support to an administrative Dean, Director or department head; acts as liaison in coordinating calendar and matters between the manager’s office and other departments, divisions, students and other constituents; represents the department over the phone, in person and online; provides information and assistance regarding various District programs, schedules, procedures and requirements and handles issues that may require sensitivity and use of tact and independent judgment; researches requests or complaints and refers matters to appropriate staff and/or takes or recommends actions to resolve issues.

Using standard office software, composes and/or types memoranda, correspondence, reports, agreements, contracts, presentations, spreadsheets, forms and other documents, often of a highly technical and sensitive nature; proofreads and checks typed and other materials for accuracy, completeness and compliance with District standards, policies and procedures; ensures materials, contracts, reports and documents routed for signature are accurate and complete; drafts materials for submission to the Governing Board and committees.

Creates and maintains tracking systems, spreadsheets and small databases; independently performs research for staff on specific student/department issues and programs; ensures programs and services meet funding guidelines and data tracking requirements, and generates performance reports for District and grant compliance. Prepares or reviews, submits and tracks requests for payments and purchase orders in accordance with District policies and procedures and funding source requirements; monitors division/department funding sources and budget usage and prepares requests for budget transfers; responds to requests for additional information from division level financial support staff; assists with ordering equipment and materials; coordinates full- and part-time staff and faculty payroll administrative processes at the division level.

Maintains and coordinates a variety of administrator, division and/or department calendars; makes meeting arrangements including preparing and posting agendas and notices and planning meeting logistics; prepares and distributes agendas and supporting documents to appropriate parties; takes and transcribes meeting minutes; prepares and distributes follow-up documentation; may provide administrative support for a committee. Coordinates administrative processes for department hiring for faculty, staff, student employees and independent contractor positions including submitting and tracking requisitions, assisting selection committee with materials, and scheduling and preparing contracts/hiring paperwork; tracks time off and other personnel actions.

Organizes, maintains and updates specialized and technical files, documents and records; creates and maintains electronic and physical filing systems.

May provide day-to-day lead work guidance and direction to other staff and student aides; assigns, schedules and monitors work for completeness, accuracy and conformance with District, department and legal/regulatory requirements and standards; provides information, instruction and training on work procedures and technical, legal and regulatory requirements.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Other Duties:

Tracks, maintains and oversees renewal of a variety of program, facilities, equipment and software contracts and licenses.

Maintains and updates divisional web pages, social media and online calendar. Represents the District and/or department on a variety of internal and external committees; liaisons with community agencies, business/industry, local government, local high schools, other colleges and academic institutions.

Provides backup for associated support staff. Performs related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff; AND

Graduation from an associate degree program, AND

At least two (2) years of journey-level administrative support experience preferably in an academic setting; OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience

Note: Additional experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis up to two (2) years.

Desirable:

Experience offering compassionate care, empathetic awareness of individuals in distress

Desire to help remedy concerns using a strength-based approach that uplifts student retention and success

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:

Modern office practices, procedures and equipment including advanced knowledge of computers and applicable software programs.

General principles, practices and techniques used in customer service, public relations and community outreach.

Division and department goals, objectives, policies, procedures and practices applicable to area of assignment.

District rules, policies and procedures applicable to departmental and division operations. Basic research methods and analysis techniques.

District student record keeping practices and procedures for processing student information and interpreting input and output data.

District payroll and general accounting systems operations, practices and procedures applicable to assignment.

District policies, procedures and rules regarding budgeting, purchasing and expense reporting.

Basic grants administration methods and practices. Applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations.

Practices and techniques of sound business communication; correct English usage, including spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Safety policies and work practices applicable to the work being performed. Basic principles and practices of employee work guidance and direction.

Applicable Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Skills and Abilities to:

Communicate information accurately and effectively; understand requests for information or assistance; maintain a courteous and tactful manner when under pressure or in an antagonistic situation.

Compose clear, concise and comprehensive correspondence, reports, studies, agreements, presentations and other written materials from brief instructions.

Track and report statistical information utilizing complex spreadsheets and databases. Perform mathematical calculations; assist in monitoring departmental budgets.

Assess work problems, evaluate alternatives and recommend or adopt effective courses of action in accordance with established policies and procedures.

Set priorities and exercise sound judgment within areas of responsibility.

Understand, interpret, explain and apply applicable laws, codes, regulations, policies and procedures.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing. Understand and follow written and oral instructions. Operate a computer and use standard business software. Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

Licenses, Certificates and Other Requirements: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation