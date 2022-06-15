Program Specialist - Extension

Salary: See Position Description

Deadline: 6/30/2022 11:59 PM Pacific

Full job description and OFFICIAL application available ONLY here.

Description: This part-time, 60% (24 hours per week), 12-months per year, Program Specialist in the Extension Department position assists with the planning and implementation of a student program; performs program administrative support duties including maintaining student records and databases, assisting students complete county, state and federal applications for support and tracking program data for grant funding; works with students one-on-one and in groups to identify academic barriers and service needs; acts as a liaison between the student and resource providers; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

Examples of Duties

The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Participates in the day-to-day services and activities of assigned program that supports achievement of student academic, career and personal success; answers questions over the phone or at a front counter and resolves escalated questions and concerns from students, faculty, staff, vendors and the public regarding assigned program and services; explains program or service processes, procedures, rules and guidelines.

Performs administrative or program support functions requiring specialized knowledge of program and administrative work processes; maintains program calendars and schedules; maintains student records, databases and files; verifies student initial and ongoing program eligibility and tracks program participation and academic progress for funding or reimbursement purposes; generates and reconciles reports from multiple data sources.

Performs intake duties and schedules students for counseling services or provides referrals to other departments, the county or community services; oversees the distribution and tracking of a variety of vouchers; independently performs research for Counselors and other faculty on specific student issues and resolves routine issues.

Directly assists students with overcoming obstacles to achieving personal and academic success through access to academic and support services; acts as a liaison between student, other campus programs and departments and refers students to counselors and to community resources.

Monitors budget allocations and expenditures; maintains financial and statistical records and prepares reports; assists in developing program budgets, objectives and procedures within District guidelines; tracks and maintains payments to students and federal, state and county reimbursement data for services; may perform program cashiering functions.

Assists with the logistics of major events including liaison work with other campus departments and facilities, event participants, vendors and sponsors; oversees logistics for and participates in outreach and matriculation programs, orientation activities, workshops, cultural experiences and academic support/tutoring programs.

Assists in coordinating resources to respond to students in crisis or who require academic intervention.

Participates in program marketing including preparation of promotional materials, invitations and publications; updates and maintains the department or program website and social media accounts.

OTHER DUTIES

Assists with recruiting, hiring and training student employees and monitors their work for accuracy and conformance with applicable requirements and standards.

May participate on internal and external committees; interacts with community agencies, business/ industry, local government, local high schools, other colleges and academic institutions.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff; or an equivalent combination of training AND

Graduation from an associate degree program with coursework applicable to the program AND AT LEAST three (3) years of progressively responsible experience in student support, human services, or social services OR

Additional experience as outlined above may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis OR

Additional education may be substituted for the experience on a year-for-year basis up to two (2) years.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:

Modern office practices, procedures and equipment including advanced knowledge of computers and applicable software programs.

General principles, practices and techniques used in customer service, public relations and community outreach.

Program goals, objectives, policies, procedures and practices applicable to area of assignment.

District and community resources including governmental, community, and social service organizations and their functions.

Common issues and challenges facing a diverse population of community college students.

District rules, policies and procedures applicable to departmental and division operations.

Basic research methods and analysis techniques.

Practices and techniques of sound business communication; correct English usage, including spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, Title V and other applicable laws.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and other District, state and federal laws, rules, regulations and policies governing student records.

Skills and Abilities to:

Provide customer service in person and over the phone.

Comprehend requests for information or assistance, identify appropriate resources and advocate effectively for students and program participants.

Compose clear, concise and comprehensive correspondence, reports, studies, agreements, presentations and other written materials from brief instructions.

Track and report statistical information utilizing complex spreadsheets and databases.

Perform mathematical calculations; assist in monitoring a program or department budget.

Assist in the planning and implementation of programs and activities in assigned program or department.

Understand, interpret, explain and apply applicable laws, codes and regulations.

Exercise tact and diplomacy in dealing with sensitive, complex and confidential student issues and situations.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Maintain confidentiality of District and student files and records.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.