10 top jobs at the County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency

Looking for great employment opportunities with stellar benefits? Build your career with the County of Santa Cruz. Check out this list of availabilities within the County’s Health Services Agency. Click each title for salary information, job descriptions, and how to apply.
- Senior Health Services Manager
- IT Business Systems Analyst
- Clinic Nurse II
- Clinic Nurse III
- Public Health Nurse II
- Public Health Nurse III
- Clinic Physician - HSA
- Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
- Detention Nurse Specialist II
- Clinic Psychologist
The County of Santa Cruz offers comprehensive benefits to eligible employees and their dependents including...
- Generous vacation & holiday time off
- Sick leave
- Medical, dental, & vision plan
- Retirement and social security
- Life insurance
- Dependent-care
- And more!
