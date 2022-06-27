Event Coordinator for Open Streets Santa Cruz

ABOUT US: Bike Santa Cruz County promotes bicycling through advocacy, education, and community building. Our flagship community event is Open Streets Santa Cruz (OSSC), a pop-up street park which invites people to walk, bike, and play in streets free from all vehicles.

POSITION SUMMARY: Bike Santa Cruz County is seeking an experienced Event Coordinator who can help with the production of our 2022 OSSC event on Sunday, October 16, 2022. This contract position requires coordinating and managing participants, vendors, volunteers, and sponsors, as well as tracking sponsor data, and implementing Mailchimp email and other social media campaigns.

The position will require approximately 20 hours per week from July through September and 40 hours per week in October. The ideal candidate will be experienced and prepared to make an immediate contribution.

TERMS:



Approximately 350 hours total of contract work, from early July through October

Potential for follow-on projects

$20 - $30 per hour depending on experience

DESIRED SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE:



At least 3 years proven event management experience and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment managing multiple stakeholders, projects, and priorities.

Experience managing and communicating with volunteers, including coordinating, and tracking volunteer training.

Point of contact for all vendor details from planning through day-of-event activities.

Experience communicating with sponsors and managing sponsorship deliverables.

Strong background in digital campaigns and content, including, Mailchimp, Facebook, and Instagram to ensure consistent promotion. Creation of content as needed across platforms.

Proficiency with updating and revising reports. Includes monthly status reports on pending and completed tasks.

Excellent time management, organizational, and written and oral communication skills.

Excellent proficiency with various email clients, calendars, Google drive, MS Office, virtual meetings (Zoom, MS teams), and survey tools.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send cover letter and resume to: director@bikesantacruzcounty.org. Please put “OSSC Coordinator” in the subject line of your submission. Deadline for submissions is Tuesday, July 12, 2022.