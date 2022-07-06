Senior Accounting Technician

Filing deadline: 7/15/2022 11:59:00 PM

Salary: $5,547 - 7,011 per month

Job type: Open & Promotional

Description: Under direction, perform highly complex and responsible paraprofessional accounting work with a considerable consequence of error; and complete related work as required. The ideal candidate would possess accounts payable/receivable knowledge, contract analysis, purchase order processing, bank reconciliations, and familiarity with grant management processes. This is a County-wide classification. The list established from this recruitment will be used to fill any current and future vacancies throughout the life of the eligible list.

REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of training and experience, which would provide the required knowledge and abilities, is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Four years of responsible clerical accounting experience at the journey person or higher level, or one year of experience equivalent to an Accounting Technician with the County of Santa Cruz, that demonstrates application or possession of the required knowledge and abilities. Formal education in bookkeeping or accounting of up to two years may be substituted for the required experience on an hour-for-hour basis.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Background Investigation; Fingerprinting is required for certain positions in this class.

Knowledge: Thorough knowledge of the principles and practices of bookkeeping; technical accounting methods, practices and terminology; office procedures and practices. Working knowledge of basic cost and fund accounting practices; budgetary processes and procedures; automated and manual bookkeeping systems. Some knowledge of accounting practices and principles; and principles of supervision and training may be required for some positions.

Ability to: Independently perform complex and highly responsible technical accounting work requiring the exercise of considerable interpretative ability and judgment on a regular basis; understand and interpret the principles, laws and procedures involved in the bookkeeping and auditing functions; devise and adapt work procedures and record keeping system to meet changing needs; understand the relationships among accounting records and documents for recording and reporting purposes; reconcile differences within the record keeping system using mathematical skills and understanding of the record keeping system and related transactions; learn and apply the legal requirements and accounting system related to a particular assignment; utilize computerized systems to enter, retrieve and perform basic analysis of data; establish and maintain cooperative relationships with the public and others contacted in course of work; spell correctly and use correct business English; write neatly and legibly; interpret and apply pertinent sections of the Government Code, Streets and Highway Code, Welfare and Institutions Code and Revenue and Taxation Code may be required for certain positions; and supervise the work of subordinate paraprofessional accounting and/or clerical employees may be required for certain positions.

The examination: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

HOW TO APPLY: Apply online at www.santacruzcountyjobs.com or mail/bring an application and supplemental questionnaire to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711. Applications will meet the final filing date if received: 1) in the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date, 2) submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.