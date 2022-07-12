Behavioral Health Program Manager

FILING DEADLINE: 7/15/2022 at 11:59:00 PM

SALARY: $8,497 - $11,341 per month

JOB TYPE: Open and Promotional

JOB DESCRIPTION: Under general direction, plans, organizes, directs, coordinates and evaluates the services of major programs within the County’s Behavioral Health Division; coordinates and acts as liaison between assigned program areas, division management, and other State/County agencies; and assists the Director and Sr. Behavioral Health Managers in the over-all administration of the Behavioral Health Division. Employees in this classification supervise the work of professional, technical and clerical staff and do other work as assigned.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

Requirements: Any combination of training and experience which would provide the required knowledges and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledges and abilities is:

At least three years of licensed or certified professional experience in a multidisciplinary behavioral health program, which includes experience in administrative management and/or clinical supervision that demonstrates possession of the knowledge and abilities, AND

Completion of academic coursework and training as defined in Title IX of the California Administrative Code of one of the following:

Ph.D. in clinical psychology from an accredited school Master’s degree in Social Work from an accredited school of social work Master’s degree in Marriage Family Therapy, Psychology, Counseling, or a related field from an accredited school Bachelor’s degree in nursing from an accredited school or Master’s degree as a Nurse-Practitioner.





Special Requirements:



Possession of a valid California class C driver license.

Possession of one of the following California licenses or certifications:

Clinical Psychologist Registered Nurse Clinical Social Worker (LCSW) Marriage Family Therapist (MFT) Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor





If licensed or certified in another state, must obtain appropriate California license or certification within eighteen months from the date of employment. If working in a mental health setting, must be licensed as a Clinical Psychologist, Registered Nurse, Clinical Social Worker or Marriage Family Therapist.

Special Working Conditions:



All Assignments : Exposure to infections which may cause chronic disease or death may occur in the course of physical interventions to control client behavior; contact with potentially hostile or violent individuals.

: Exposure to infections which may cause chronic disease or death may occur in the course of physical interventions to control client behavior; contact with potentially hostile or violent individuals. Juvenile Hall and Acute/Emergency Services Assignments : Exposure to noise, such as people yelling.

: Exposure to noise, such as people yelling. Children’s Service Assignments : Exposure to disturbing material, such as photos of abused children.

Knowledge:



Thorough knowledge of the principles, practices and techniques of psychotherapy and psychiatric casework and/or substance use treatment

Social aspects, attitudes, characteristics and behaviors of mental illness and emotional disturbances and/or substance use disorder

Working knowledge of the principles and practices of planning, organizing and supervising community behavioral health programs

Current developments in the field of community behavioral health

Community resources available to behavioral health programs

Cultural, socio-economic and language factors that affect service delivery to ethnic population, as assigned

Laws and regulations as they relate to clients’ legal rights

Some knowledge of program budgeting and financial management

Program development and evaluation techniques

Current trends in Federal and State behavioral health programs

Agency’s policies and procedures as they relate to proper management and administration of programs and client services

Ability To:



Plan, organize, direct and evaluate the work of a multidisciplinary professional staff providing behavioral health treatment, including case management services

Direct and coordinate behavioral health clinical activities

Prepare and present a variety of periodic and special reports of both a Professional and administrative nature

Develop and monitor short and long-range budget plans that accurately reflect program needs

Identify the need for and develop proposed changes in current program practices, policies and procedures

Analyze, evaluate and develop specialized programs or grant or contract requests

Provide professional consultation and program leadership techniques, methods and procedures of program area and administrative functions

Communicate effectively in both oral and written forms

Expressing complex and technical terminology and concepts in an understandable manner

Establish and maintain effective work relationships with others

Apply a reasonable degree of physical exertion to control client behavior in emergency situations

BENEFITS:

VACATION - 16 days 1st year, increasing to 31 days per year after 15 years of service. Available after 1 year of service.

- 16 days 1st year, increasing to 31 days per year after 15 years of service. Available after 1 year of service. ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE – One week advanced upon appointment; two weeks accrued each year; can be taken in cash or time off.

– One week advanced upon appointment; two weeks accrued each year; can be taken in cash or time off. HOLIDAYS - 13 paid holidays per year.

- 13 paid holidays per year. SICK LEAVE - Six days per year.

- Six days per year. BEREAVEMENT LEAVE - 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state.

- 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state. MEDICAL PLAN - The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents.

- The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents. DENTAL PLAN - County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage.

- County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage. VISION PLAN - The County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage.

- The County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage. RETIREMENT AND SOCIAL SECURITY - Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013(PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security.

- Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013(PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security. LIFE INSURANCE - County paid $50,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance.

- County paid $50,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance. LONG TERM DISABILITY PLAN - Plan pays 66 2/3% of the first $13,500, up to $9,000 per month maximum.

- Plan pays 66 2/3% of the first $13,500, up to $9,000 per month maximum. DEPENDENT-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay for qualifying child or dependent care expenses may elect this pre-tax program.

- Employees who pay for qualifying child or dependent care expenses may elect this pre-tax program. H-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program.

- Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program. HEALTH CARE FLEXIBLE SPENDING ALLOWANCE (HCFSA) – Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses.

– Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses. DEFERRED COMPENSATION - A deferred compensation plan is available to employees.



SELECTION PLAN:

Examination: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training, and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months, and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

HOW TO APPLY: To apply online, visit this link; or print out an application and supplemental questionnaire and mail/bring them to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA, 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711.

Applications will meet the final filing date if received in one of the following ways:



In the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date

Submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.

Women, minorities and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. If you have a disability that requires test accommodation, please call (831) 454-2600.

To comply with the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, Santa Cruz County verifies that all new employees are either U.S. citizens or persons authorized to work in the U.S.

Some positions may require Fingerprinting and/or Background Investigation.