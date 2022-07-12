Clinic Physician - HSA

FILING DEADLINE: 7/29/22 at 11:59:00 PM

SALARY: $247,333 - $267,488 / annually, plus sign on incentive pay

JOB TYPE: Open and Promotional

Bilingual (English/Spanish) Candidates Encouraged to Apply

JOB DESCRIPTION: Under direction, provide medical services for Health Services Agency programs including general medical clinics, specialized clinics, and occupational medical services; provide on-call services; and perform other duties as required. There are multiple vacancies for Clinic physician with the Health Services Agency. An ideal candidate for one of the vacancies would be bilingual (English/Spanish) with internal medicine and geriatric experience.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

Requirements: Any combination of training and experience which would provide the required knowledges and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledges and abilities is:

Possession of a valid Physician and Surgeon Certificate issued by the State of California and a valid California Class C Driver License (out-of-state certificate and/or license sufficient at time of application, with California certificate/license required at time of hire).

Possession of a Federal narcotic license for administration of narcotics to patients required at time of hire.

Special Requirements:



Background Investigation : A background investigation and fingerprinting is required.

: A background investigation and fingerprinting is required. Special Working Conditions :

Exposure to odors such as vomitus, feces, urine and draining abscesses Fumes from cleaning supplies and solvents Infections which might cause chronic disease or death.

:

Knowledge:



Thorough knowledge of current principles and practices of medicine. Some knowledge of functions and services of local public health agencies.

Ability To:



Perform medical diagnosis and treatment

Provide medical direction to subordinate staff

Evaluate and review the work of mid-level medical practitioners for appropriate diagnosis, treatment and chart documentation

Prepare protocols

Establish and maintain an effective working relationship with others

Prepare clear and concise written and oral reports

Analyze situations accurately and adopt an effective course of action

Learn to conduct in-service training programs

Secure State certification to supervise and direct mid-level practitioner and learn to input, access and analyze data using an electronic health records system

BENEFITS:



*Sign on bonus - Initial payment of 50% within 30 days of start date. Remaining 50% of payment upon completion of one calendar year of service.

- Initial payment of 50% within 30 days of start date. Remaining 50% of payment upon completion of one calendar year of service. ANNUAL LEAVE - 22 days first year, increasing to 37 days after 15 years of service. Available for vacation and/or sick leave.

- 22 days first year, increasing to 37 days after 15 years of service. Available for vacation and/or sick leave. HOLIDAYS - 14 paid holidays per year.

- 14 paid holidays per year. BEREAVEMENT LEAVE – 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state.

– 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state. MEDICAL PLAN - The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents.

- The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents. DENTAL PLAN - County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage.

- County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage. VISION PLAN - County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage.

- County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage. RETIREMENT - Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013 (PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security.

- Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013 (PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security. LIFE INSURANCE - County paid $20,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance.

- County paid $20,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance. DISABILITY INSURANCE - Employees in the General Representation Unit participate in the State Disability Insurance (SDI) program. This program is funded 100% by employee payroll deductions.

- Employees in the General Representation Unit participate in the State Disability Insurance (SDI) program. This program is funded 100% by employee payroll deductions. DEPENDENT-CARE PLAN - Employees who make contributions for child or dependent care may elect to have their contributions made utilizing “pre-tax dollars.”

- Employees who make contributions for child or dependent care may elect to have their contributions made utilizing “pre-tax dollars.” H-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program.

- Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program. HEALTH CARE FLEXIBLE SPENDING ALLOWANCE (HCFSA) - Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses.

- Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses. DEFERRED COMPENSATION - A deferred compensation plan is available to employees.

SELECTION PLAN:

Examination: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

HOW TO APPLY: To apply online, visit this link; or print out an application and supplemental questionnaire and mail/bring them to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA, 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711.

Applications will meet the final filing date if received in one of the following ways:



In the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date

Submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.

Women, minorities and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. If you have a disability that requires test accommodation, please call (831) 454-2600.

To comply with the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, Santa Cruz County verifies that all new employees are either U.S. citizens or persons authorized to work in the U.S.

Some positions may require Fingerprinting and/or Background Investigation.