Clinical Psychologist

FILING DEADLINE: Continuous

SALARY: $8,330 - $10,538 per month

JOB TYPE: Open and Promotional

Bilingual (English/Spanish) Candidates Encouraged to Apply

JOB DESCRIPTION: Incumbents provide a high level of expertise in support of various program areas and provide direction and advice to other program staff in the area of clinical therapy and psychological treatment plans. This classification requires an advanced level of professional knowledge and skills in the areas of psychological testing, evaluation and therapy. The current vacancies are in the Children’s and Adult Behavioral Health Services Division of the Health Services Agency.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

Requirements: Any combination of training and experience which would provide the required knowledges and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledges and abilities is:

Possession of a doctorate degree in psychology from an accredited college or university and two (2) years of supervised professional experience under the direction of a licensed psychologist

Special Requirements: Possession of a Clinical Psychology license issued by the State of California OR possession of a license to practice clinical psychology from another State provided a license from the State of California is obtained within eighteen (18) months.

Knowledge:



Thorough knowledge of principles, theories, techniques and practices used in clinical and abnormal psychology, including projective techniques for the diagnosis and psychotherapy of mentally ill and emotionally disturbed clients.

Working knowledge of characteristics of mental and emotional disorders and psychological treatment modalities

Principles and methods of psychological research including evaluation, testing and outcomes

Interviewing techniques, testing methods and counseling/clinical treatment methods

Some knowledge of principles and practices of mental health education, community organizations and allied mental health services and resources

Laws and regulations governing mental health treatment

Laws and regulations as they relate to clients’ legal rights.

Ability To:



Plan and implement appropriate and effective treatment methods

Administer, score and interpret a variety of psychological tests

Supervise, train, evaluate and motivate assigned professional and support staff

Identify and evaluate normal and abnormal behavior tendencies, diagnose and classify an appropriate prognosis and prepare an effective psychological treatment plan

Conduct psychological research and evaluate statistical data

Communicate effectively in both oral and written form

Express complex and technical terminology and concepts in an understandable and non-threatening manner

Conduct effective and appropriate individual and group psychotherapy, coordinate and direct the work of others effectively and positively

Lead and participate in a treatment team

Train others at various levels of expertise in the concepts and theories of the diagnosis and treatment of mental illness

Initiate and maintain a variety of case notes, client records and other required documentation

Prepare and present a variety of periodic and special reports of both a professional and administrative nature

Establish and maintain effective work relationships with those contacted in the performance of required duties

Communicate effectively in both oral and written form, including expressing complex and technical terminology and concepts in an understandable and non-threatening manner and monitor budgets and contracts

BENEFITS:

ANNUAL LEAVE - 22 days first year, increasing to 37 days after 15 years of service. Available for vacation and/or sick leave.

HOLIDAYS - 14 paid holidays per year.

BEREAVEMENT LEAVE – 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state.

– 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state. MEDICAL PLAN - The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents.

DENTAL PLAN - County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage.

VISION PLAN - County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage.

RETIREMENT - Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees' Pension Reform Act of 2013 (PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security.

LIFE INSURANCE - County paid $20,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance.

DISABILITY INSURANCE - Employees in the General Representation Unit participate in the State Disability Insurance (SDI) program. This program is funded 100% by employee payroll deductions.

DEPENDENT-CARE PLAN - Employees who make contributions for child or dependent care may elect to have their contributions made utilizing "pre-tax dollars."

H-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program.

HEALTH CARE FLEXIBLE SPENDING ALLOWANCE (HCFSA) - Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses.

- Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses. DEFERRED COMPENSATION - A deferred compensation plan is available to employees.

SELECTION PLAN:

Examination: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced exam, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

HOW TO APPLY: To apply online, visit this link; or print out an application and supplemental questionnaire and mail/bring them to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA, 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711.

Applications will meet the final filing date if received in one of the following ways:



In the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date

Submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.

Women, minorities and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. If you have a disability that requires test accommodation, please call (831) 454-2600.

To comply with the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, Santa Cruz County verifies that all new employees are either U.S. citizens or persons authorized to work in the U.S.

Some positions may require Fingerprinting and/or Background Investigation.