Psychiatrist

FILING DEADLINE: 7/29/22 at 11:59:00 PM

SALARY: $280,446 – $303,306 annually, plus incentive pay*

JOB TYPE: Open and Promotional

Bilingual (English/Spanish) Candidates Encouraged to Apply

JOB DESCRIPTION: Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency opportunities are available to work in outpatient child or adult mental health, integrated behavioral health, mobile crisis, and homeless programs. Outpatient positions in this class are responsible for conducting psychiatric examinations and evaluations, making psychiatric diagnosis, providing psychiatric treatment, and providing medical consultation and medication management for a wide variety of health clients. Incumbents provide on-call consultations after hours and on weekends for the detention facilities and outpatient programs. Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (MHSAS) is part of the County’s Health Services Agency which is known for having many innovative programs and a strong history of effective collaboration.

THE COMMUNITY OF SANTA CRUZ: Stunning Santa Cruz County has approximately 270,000 residents and is situated in the northern area of Monterey Bay, 70 miles south of San Francisco and 35 miles southwest of the Silicon Valley. The County’s natural beauty is apparent in its pristine beaches, lush redwood forests, and rich farmland. The County enjoys an ideal Mediterranean climate with low humidity and approximately 300 days of sunshine a year. The area’s unique shops and restaurants, coupled with a multitude of cultural and recreational activities, including theatre, music, art as well as golfing, surfing, hiking, and biking, offer a wealth of leisure activities. There are numerous local higher education institutions including Cabrillo College and the University of California, Santa Cruz, with two additional State Universities less than an hour away. These elements make Santa Cruz County a great place to live, work, and play!

QUALIFICATIONS: Any combination of training and experience which would provide the required knowledges and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledges and abilities is:

Graduation from an approved medical school and satisfactory completion of a three-year psychiatric residency approved by the American Medical Association or the American Osteopathic Association.

Special Requirements:



Possess and maintain a valid California Class C Driver License or the employee must be able to provide suitable transportation which is approved by the appointing authority.

Possession of a valid Physician and Surgeon’s License issued by the State of California. If licensed in another state, candidates may participate in the recruitment and examination process, however, possession of a valid Physician and Surgeon’s License issued by the State of California is required at the time of appointment.

SUPPLEMENTAL QUESTIONAIRRE: Please respond to the following questions using no more than one page per question.

Describe your experience to demonstrate completion of internship and completion of psychiatric residency training approved by the American Medical Association or the American Osteopathic Association. Please summarize your work experience in Psychiatry and any specific experience in community psychiatry.

BENEFITS:

ANNUAL LEAVE - 22 days first year, increasing to 37 days after 15 years of service. Available for vacation and/or sick leave.

HOLIDAYS - 14 paid holidays per year.

BEREAVEMENT LEAVE – 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state.

MEDICAL PLAN - The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents.

DENTAL PLAN - County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage.

VISION PLAN - County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage.

RETIREMENT - Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees' Pension Reform Act of 2013 (PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security.

LIFE INSURANCE - County paid $20,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance.

DISABILITY INSURANCE - Employees in the General Representation Unit participate in the State Disability Insurance (SDI) program. This program is funded 100% by employee payroll deductions.

DEPENDENT-CARE PLAN - Employees who make contributions for child or dependent care may elect to have their contributions made utilizing "pre-tax dollars."

H-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program.

HEALTH CARE FLEXIBLE SPENDING ALLOWANCE (HCFSA) - Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses.

- Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses. DEFERRED COMPENSATION - A deferred compensation plan is available to employees.

SELECTION PLAN:

Examination: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

HOW TO APPLY: Candidates must submit a County application and answers to the supplemental questionnaire. The completed application packet must be received by the Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Rm. 510 , Santa Cruz, CA 95060 or online at this link. For more information regarding the position, please contact Dr. Nair at (831) 454-7308. For information regarding the recruitment and examination procedure please contact Teresa Carrillo, Personnel Analyst at (831) 454-3025. If you have a disability that would require test accommodation, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711.

HIGHLIGHTED BENEFIT OFFERINGS:

*Sign-on bonus: Initial payment of 50% within 30 days of start date. Remaining 50% of payment upon completion of one calendar year of service.

Medical, Dental, and Vision: Medical coverage is available through CALPERS with the County paying a majority portion of the cost for the employee and dependents. The cost of the dental plan is entirely County-paid for employees and dependents. The County pays for the cost of an employee vision plan and the employee may purchase dependent coverage.

Retirement and Social Security: Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees' Pension Reform Act of 2013(PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County pays a portion of retirement contribution and participates in Social Security.

Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013(PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County pays a portion of retirement contribution and participates in Social Security. Life Insurance and Long-Term Disability Plan: County paid $100,000 term life insurance policy. Employees may purchase additional life insurance. The County pays for a long-term disability plan that pays 67 % of the first $15,000 up to $10,000 per month maximum.



Note: Provisions of this bulletin do not constitute an expressed or implied contract.