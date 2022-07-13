LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: Facil Plan & Plant Operations

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 7/27/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Staff at Cabrillo College support quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

This full-time (40 hours per week), 12 months per year, Custodian position, individually or as a crew member, performs custodial and cleaning duties in specified College buildings and adjacent grounds; secures buildings and facilities; assists with setups and breakdowns of furniture and equipment for events; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are LatinX, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African-American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Cleans, disinfects and maintains assigned buildings, classrooms, offices, restrooms and other facilities.

Cleans and sanitizes restrooms and their fixtures including sinks, urinals and toilets; washes windows, mirrors and walls; cleans and sanitizes showers as assigned; replenishes restroom supplies; disinfects and installs dispensers.

Sweeps, vacuums, mops, waxes, strips and polishes floors; vacuums and shampoos carpets.

Dusts and polishes furniture, woodwork, fixtures and equipment; cleans desks, tables and counter tops; cleans and polishes metal work.

Empties and cleans waste receptacles.

Operates custodial cleaning equipment and utilizes custodial materials and supplies in a safe and effective manner.

Secures assigned buildings; locks all doors and windows at close of workday or after evening classes; locks and unlocks gates.

Sweeps sidewalks, stairs and concrete areas; picks up debris on campus.

Maintains accurate records, files and logs.

Meets with supervisor to review work on a regular or semi-regular basis as directed.

Completes daily activity reports as required.

Assists on special projects such as pressure washing windows and moving and arranging furniture, supplies and equipment.

OTHER DUTIES:



Replaces light bulbs and may make minor non-technical repairs to buildings and fixtures; reports the need for maintenance and repair and assists others in making repairs as needed.

Sets up and removes chairs, tables, bleachers, stages and other furniture and equipment for events, classes and athletic games; cleans theater.

Assists with pest control.

Responds to radio emergencies.

Operates a forklift as trained and certified.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be



One (1) year of custodial experience AND

Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Basic methods, materials and equipment used in custodial work.

The operation and maintenance of a variety of hand and power custodial tools and equipment.

Alarm codes needed to secure buildings.

Proper measurement and mixing of cleaning chemicals.

Organization and layout of campus buildings/facilities.

Occupational hazards and standard safety practices.

Regulations and applicable laws regarding the use and disposal of various hazardous materials.

Basic English.

Basic computer operations.



Skills and Abilities to:



Complete custodial assignments independently without immediate supervision.

Operate and maintain tools/equipment used in custodial work.

Perform minor maintenance repairs as assigned.

Prepare and maintain basic records accurately.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Maintain physical condition appropriate to the performance of assigned duties and responsibilities.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license and the ability to maintain insurability under the District’s vehicle insurance program may be required in some assignments.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Starting Salary Range: $3,376 to $3,908 per month; maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year. Monday through Thursday, 6:00 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. and Friday 4:00 p.m. - 12:30 a.m. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.