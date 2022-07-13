Outreach and Recruitment Coordinator (2 Positions)

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: Student Services

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 8/1/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: These two (2) full-time, 12 months per year Outreach and Recruitment Coordinator positions plan, develop, and implement student outreach and recruitment services in support of enrollment management goals and plans; develop programs and relationships with K-12 school districts, community groups, and individual learners; coordinate marketing events; and perform related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Plans, develops and implements programs and initiatives to recruit students for enrollment; administers and participates in developing and evaluating work plans, program processes, systems and procedures to achieve annual component goals, objectives and work standards; contributes to the development of and monitors performance against the annual department budget; makes presentations; prepares and maintains a variety of records and reports.

Develops and implements plans, strategies and initiatives to support a centralized outreach program for the District, including developing relationships and programs with K-12 school districts, community groups and life-long learners; develops and presents workshops and online presentations; evaluates the effectiveness of outreach efforts and provides input on District-wide matriculation and enrollment efforts.

Acts as liaison with high schools and community groups to schedule presentations and campus tours; coordinates outreach activities with other departments/programs and arranges faculty/staff attendance at college fairs and community events; maintains master calendar of Districtwide outreach activities.

Coordinates and oversees logistics for large outreach events on campus with other departments, vendors and sponsors; recruits faculty, staff and students to represent the District programs and services at events; oversees Student Ambassadors assigned to outreach.

Provides input in selecting, training and providing day-to-day lead work guidance and coordination to other Classified and student staff; assigns, schedules and monitors work for completeness, accuracy and conformance with District, department and legal/regulatory requirements and standards; monitors workflow to ensure that mandated deadlines are being met in an optimal manner; provides information, instruction and training on work procedures and technical, legal and regulatory requirements.

Assists in ensuring a fair, open and inclusive work environment in accordance with the District’s mission, goals and values.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

OTHER DUTIES:



Organizes and facilitates Outreach Advisory Committee meetings; represents the District and Student Services on internal and external committees or community boards.

Oversees the District inventory and usage of printed materials and promotional items used for outreach.

Works with the Articulation Office to facilitate updates and completion of high school, two-year and four-year articulation agreements.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff AND

Graduation from an accredited four-year college with a bachelor’s degree and at least five (5) years of progressively responsible experience in student services OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Outreach and recruitment goals, objectives, policies, procedures and practices.

Principles, practices and techniques of program development and administration, particularly as they relate to community college outreach and recruitment programs.

Common issues and challenges facing a diverse population of community college students.

Principles, methods and practices applicable to the design and implementation of public relations, outreach and marketing programs.

Research methods and analysis techniques.

Practices and techniques of sound business communication; correct English usage, including spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, Title V and other applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and other District, state and federal laws, rules, regulations and policies governing student records.

Safety policies and work practices applicable to the work being performed.

Basic principles and practices of employee work guidance and direction.

Applicable administrative procedures, human resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Desired Knowledge:



Bilingual skill in English/Spanish

Biliterate skill in English/Spanish

Skills and Abilities to:



Plan, organize and implement a community college outreach and recruitment program with all related initiatives/activities and large scale events.

Define issues, analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and develop sound, independent conclusions and recommendations on complex student issues in accordance with laws, regulations, rules and policies.

Work collaboratively with District deans, directors, managers and the community and provide expert advice and counsel on student recruitment and enrollment issues.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Maintain confidentiality of District and student files and records.

Prepare clear, concise and comprehensive correspondence, reports, studies and other written materials.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Represent the District effectively in public settings and one-on-one with potential students, community groups, other educational institutions and the public on a variety of subjects.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Starting Salary Range: $5,062 to $5,860 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with evenings and weekends as required.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis.

Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending continued categorical funding and Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.