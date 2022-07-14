LOCATION: Scotts Valley, CA
We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as an Administrative Specialist in the Operations Administration Department.
*Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.
WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:
Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, you will:
- Perform multiple high-level administrative functions in support of the Chief Operating Officer
- Perform a variety of administrative duties in support of departmental operations and management staff
- Coordinate and support various standing committees and ad hoc meetings
- Manage and execute various ad hoc special projects as assigned
ABOUT THE TEAM:
The Chief Operations Officer provides strategic leadership of our Operations Division, which includes the following departments: Claims, Member Services, Operational Excellence, Provider Services and Community Engagement.
The Operations Division ensures that the services we provide to our members run effectively and efficiently. Our teams operate under the values of:
- Collaboration
- Empathy
- Fun
- Growth
- Integrity
We are committed to our work and promote learning in a supportive work environment.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL:
- Be a seasoned administrative professional who has a passion for continued growth and learning within their field and within an organization
- Be organized, manage time well and shift priorities quickly in a high-paced and everchanging environment
- Be proactive, anticipate needs and take initiative when there is an opportunity to improve a process
- Have an attitude of curiosity and enjoy taking on new projects and tasks
- Have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, and embody excellent customer service
- Have strength in scheduling, Excel, reporting and project management
WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL:
To read the full position description and list of requirements, click here.
Education and Experience:
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Minimum of five years of progressively responsible administrative support experience, including a minimum of three years performing executive level administrative support (an Associate’s degree may substitute for one year of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying
Knowledge of:
- General administrative procedures and the methods of providing executive level support
- Standard business office practices, recordkeeping systems, and office equipment
- Principles and practices of meeting coordination and scheduling
- Proper grammar, spelling, punctuation and business correspondence format
- Windows based PC systems, including Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint
- Principles and practices of research, analysis and reporting
Ability to:
- Develop a thorough understanding of the roles, organization, policies and procedures of the department to which assigned
- Define issues, gather and interpret data, define options, and choose among alternatives in performing a variety of assignments without instruction
- Exercise independent judgement in the absence of specific direction
- Effectively prioritize multiple tasks and deadlines and administer competing operational priorities
- Schedule, support, and coordinate committees and meetings, including agenda and minute preparation and distribution
- Work collaboratively with a wide range of individuals at all levels of the organization and with committees, providers, executives, co-workers, and the public
OTHER DETAILS:
- While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid telecommute work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.
- Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.
COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.
Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.
OUR BENEFITS:
- Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
- Ample Paid Time Off
- 11 Paid Holidays per year
- 401(a) Retirement Plan
- 457 Deferred Compensation Plan
- Robust Health and Wellness Program
- EV Charging Stations
- And many more
ABOUT US:
We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.
Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.