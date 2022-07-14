LOCATION: Scotts Valley, CA

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as an Administrative Specialist in the Operations Administration Department.

*Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Reporting to the Chief Operating Officer, you will:

Perform multiple high-level administrative functions in support of the Chief Operating Officer

Perform a variety of administrative duties in support of departmental operations and management staff

Coordinate and support various standing committees and ad hoc meetings

Manage and execute various ad hoc special projects as assigned

ABOUT THE TEAM:

The Chief Operations Officer provides strategic leadership of our Operations Division, which includes the following departments: Claims, Member Services, Operational Excellence, Provider Services and Community Engagement.

The Operations Division ensures that the services we provide to our members run effectively and efficiently. Our teams operate under the values of:

Collaboration

Empathy

Fun

Growth

Integrity



We are committed to our work and promote learning in a supportive work environment.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL:

Be a seasoned administrative professional who has a passion for continued growth and learning within their field and within an organization

Be organized, manage time well and shift priorities quickly in a high-paced and everchanging environment

Be proactive, anticipate needs and take initiative when there is an opportunity to improve a process

Have an attitude of curiosity and enjoy taking on new projects and tasks

Have excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, and embody excellent customer service

Have strength in scheduling, Excel, reporting and project management

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL:

To read the full position description and list of requirements, click here.

Education and Experience:



High school diploma or equivalent

Minimum of five years of progressively responsible administrative support experience, including a minimum of three years performing executive level administrative support (an Associate’s degree may substitute for one year of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

Knowledge of:



General administrative procedures and the methods of providing executive level support

Standard business office practices, recordkeeping systems, and office equipment

Principles and practices of meeting coordination and scheduling

Proper grammar, spelling, punctuation and business correspondence format

Windows based PC systems, including Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint

Principles and practices of research, analysis and reporting

Ability to:



Develop a thorough understanding of the roles, organization, policies and procedures of the department to which assigned

Define issues, gather and interpret data, define options, and choose among alternatives in performing a variety of assignments without instruction

Exercise independent judgement in the absence of specific direction

Effectively prioritize multiple tasks and deadlines and administer competing operational priorities

Schedule, support, and coordinate committees and meetings, including agenda and minute preparation and distribution

Work collaboratively with a wide range of individuals at all levels of the organization and with committees, providers, executives, co-workers, and the public

OTHER DETAILS:

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid telecommute work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US:

We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.