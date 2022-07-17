Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
beach in Aptos
(Cristina Glebova)
Looking to start a new summer gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Administrative Specialist at Central California Alliance for Health
  2. Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management (CAHM) - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College
  3. Event Coordinator for Open Streets Santa Cruz with Bike Santa Cruz County
  4. Education & Events Manager at Lookout Santa Cruz
  5. Behavioral Health Program Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  6. Web Development Project Manager at Digital Nest
  7. Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO
  8. Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay
  9. Financial Puzzle Solver at Roofscreen MFG, INC.
  10. Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at The County of Santa Cruz

