10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking to start a new summer gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.
- Administrative Specialist at Central California Alliance for Health
- Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management (CAHM) - Adjunct Instructor at Cabrillo College
- Event Coordinator for Open Streets Santa Cruz with Bike Santa Cruz County
- Education & Events Manager at Lookout Santa Cruz
- Behavioral Health Program Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
- Web Development Project Manager at Digital Nest
- Bus Operator (Driver) at Santa Cruz METRO
- Director of Finance and Human Resources at Habitat for Humanity Monterey Bay
- Financial Puzzle Solver at Roofscreen MFG, INC.
- Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner at The County of Santa Cruz
