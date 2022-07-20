Housing Matters partners with individuals and families to create pathways out of their homelessness into permanent housing. Housing Matters is a leader in Santa Cruz County working to end homelessness – and we want you to be part of our team. Ideal candidates would be individuals eager to make a difference and willing to enthusiastically commit to join in our vision that homelessness in Santa Cruz County should be rare, brief and non-recurring.
Hours & Pay: $84,365 - $88,583 Annualized Salary Salary Placement is determined by documented education, training and experience relevant to the position. This is a full-time, exempt, benefitted position. Benefits begin after a 30-day introductory period. Occasional evenings and weekends may be required.
Distinguishing Characteristics: Housing Matters seeks a fundraising professional who establishes and builds strong long-term partnerships with donors, bringing them closer to our work. Reporting to the Chief Impact Officer, the Individual Giving Officer will join a growing collaborative team to expand our organization’s fund development program to meet an ambitious $11 million annual operating budget that sustains our programmatic impact across Santa Cruz County.
The Individual Giving Officer will serve as a key member of our six-person Development and Communications team helping raise transformative gifts that will expand and sustain our ambitious organizational goals by:
- Directly interacting and managing relationships with a portfolio of approximately 150 existing donors (both virtually and in person) to help them fulfill their passions and interests through their philanthropic giving to Housing Matters.
Essential Duties
- Create individual goals for each person in their portfolio based on the donor’s history of giving and the organization’s knowledge of that donor’s potential.
- Create and execute a comprehensive cultivation and solicitation strategy for each donor in your portfolio.
- Directly solicit gifts.
- Develop unique cultivation and stewardship opportunities and participate in broader donor cultivation events.
- Track portfolio activity, communication, and progress. Create reports that reflect portfolio activity and performance.
- Assist with donor research projects and prospect research.
- Maintain working knowledge of local and national programmatic priorities on homelessness.
- Stay abreast of fundraising best practices.
- Contribute to other communication assets based on donor interests and program needs.
- Provide ongoing ad-hoc support to the Chief Impact Officer, including, but not limited to contributing to grant proposals, preparing donor meeting materials and presentations, and writing grant acknowledgement letters.
- Other duties as necessary.
Qualifications, Experience, and Attributes
- Proven history of securing visits, soliciting and closing gifts and achieving revenue goals.
- Experience establishing and building strong, long-term partnerships with donors.
- Demonstrated commitment to working collaboratively and respectfully toward resolving obstacles and/or conflicts.
- Ability to connect with people from different backgrounds and build relationships across differences.
- Exceptional attention to detail, ability to manage multiple tasks, and meet deadlines.
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
- Flexibility and ability to work under pressure.
- Excellent computer skills, including proficiency with Microsoft Office, Google Drive, and ideally, Salesforce.
- Strong interpersonal skills and enthusiasm for building strong professional relationships with donors, volunteers, staff, and the general public.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills, including the ability to speak comfortably and compellingly with donors about the potential impact of their philanthropic investments in our organization.
- Knowledge of the Santa Cruz philanthropic community is a plus.
- The ability to work occasional evening, weekend, and irregular hours.
- Demonstrated non-profit development experience is preferred, but other, transferable expertise will be considered.
Training and Experience
- A minimum of 3 years of relevant experience including at least 1-2 years of donor solicitation
- Bachelor’s degree required
Special Requirements
- Valid California Class-C driver’s license.
To apply: Please email a cover letter and resume to the attention of Human Resources at recruiter@housingmatterssc.org. Housing Matters is an equal opportunity employer.