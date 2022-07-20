Housing Matters partners with individuals and families to create pathways out of their homelessness into permanent housing. Housing Matters is a leader in Santa Cruz County working to end homelessness – and we want you to be part of our team. Ideal candidates would be individuals eager to make a difference and willing to enthusiastically commit to join in our vision that homelessness in Santa Cruz County should be rare, brief and non-recurring.

Hours & Pay: $84,365 - $88,583 Annualized Salary Salary Placement is determined by documented education, training and experience relevant to the position. This is a full-time, exempt, benefitted position. Benefits begin after a 30-day introductory period. Occasional evenings and weekends may be required.

Distinguishing Characteristics: Housing Matters seeks a fundraising professional who establishes and builds strong long-term partnerships with donors, bringing them closer to our work. Reporting to the Chief Impact Officer, the Individual Giving Officer will join a growing collaborative team to expand our organization’s fund development program to meet an ambitious $11 million annual operating budget that sustains our programmatic impact across Santa Cruz County.

The Individual Giving Officer will serve as a key member of our six-person Development and Communications team helping raise transformative gifts that will expand and sustain our ambitious organizational goals by:



Directly interacting and managing relationships with a portfolio of approximately 150 existing donors (both virtually and in person) to help them fulfill their passions and interests through their philanthropic giving to Housing Matters.

Essential Duties



Create individual goals for each person in their portfolio based on the donor’s history of giving and the organization’s knowledge of that donor’s potential.

Create and execute a comprehensive cultivation and solicitation strategy for each donor in your portfolio.

Directly solicit gifts.

Develop unique cultivation and stewardship opportunities and participate in broader donor cultivation events.

Track portfolio activity, communication, and progress. Create reports that reflect portfolio activity and performance.

Assist with donor research projects and prospect research.

Maintain working knowledge of local and national programmatic priorities on homelessness.

Stay abreast of fundraising best practices.

Contribute to other communication assets based on donor interests and program needs.

Provide ongoing ad-hoc support to the Chief Impact Officer, including, but not limited to contributing to grant proposals, preparing donor meeting materials and presentations, and writing grant acknowledgement letters.

Other duties as necessary.

Qualifications, Experience, and Attributes



Proven history of securing visits, soliciting and closing gifts and achieving revenue goals.

Experience establishing and building strong, long-term partnerships with donors.

Demonstrated commitment to working collaboratively and respectfully toward resolving obstacles and/or conflicts.

Ability to connect with people from different backgrounds and build relationships across differences.

Exceptional attention to detail, ability to manage multiple tasks, and meet deadlines.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Flexibility and ability to work under pressure.

Excellent computer skills, including proficiency with Microsoft Office, Google Drive, and ideally, Salesforce.

Strong interpersonal skills and enthusiasm for building strong professional relationships with donors, volunteers, staff, and the general public.

Excellent written and oral communication skills, including the ability to speak comfortably and compellingly with donors about the potential impact of their philanthropic investments in our organization.

Knowledge of the Santa Cruz philanthropic community is a plus.

The ability to work occasional evening, weekend, and irregular hours.

Demonstrated non-profit development experience is preferred, but other, transferable expertise will be considered.

Training and Experience



A minimum of 3 years of relevant experience including at least 1-2 years of donor solicitation

Bachelor’s degree required

Special Requirements



Valid California Class-C driver’s license.

To apply: Please email a cover letter and resume to the attention of Human Resources at recruiter@housingmatterssc.org. Housing Matters is an equal opportunity employer.