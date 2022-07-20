LOCATION: Hybrid (Online and On-site at Aptos and Watsonville), CA

DEPARTMENT: Information Technology

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 8/8/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: This full-time, 12-months per year Systems Administrator, under general supervision, designs, deploys, secures, integrates, tests, monitors and manages the District’s physical and virtual server infrastructure and operating that support the District’s enterprise-wide network and telecommunication infrastructure; performs day-to-day systems administration tasks and works closely with Network Administrators and the Web Systems Administrator to ensure optimal system speed, security, performance and reliability; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Using enterprise-scale technologies, architects, designs, deploys, monitors, manages and trouble-shoots complex, highly available enterprise-wide systems including mail, document imaging, web services, capacity planning and storage systems; ensures the infrastructure is robust, scalable and efficient.

Designs, monitors, maintains, upgrades and allocates physical and virtual servers and associated management appliances or systems; obtains vendor quotes for equipment and support as needed; upgrades or replaces operating systems on existing resources; upgrades server/management firm-ware; upgrades physical resources and allocates virtual resources as needed.

Manages and monitors email systems following policies and procedures to prevent mail loss; safe-guards mail sender reputation and ensures business continuity; manages and troubleshoots archival systems to comply with legal requirements; analyzes statistics and identifies trends to determine growth needs.

Develops, implements and maintains the District’s Active Directory infrastructure; ensures business continuity; analyzes and interprets data and statistics to identify trends, potential issues and capacity loads and growth requirements; identifies, defines and mitigates vulnerabilities; develops and employs mechanisms to identify system compromises.

Performs identify management and account authentication functions for active directories, network, email and secondary systems; creates user accounts and assigns correct security permissions; creates email accounts and distribution groups; creates and modifies secondary system profiles; removes or disables accounts as needed; addresses compromised accounts by educating staff and users.

With other IT infrastructure staff, monitors system alerts, messages, events, abnormal conditions and activities that may impact performance or security; researches, troubleshoots and works with other staff, manager and vendors to resolve system errors, failures and other hardware and software issues.

Researches, troubleshoots and resolves complex and ambiguous problems, often involving a com-bination of hardware, operating system, internally developed and vendor application software and database structure configuration, resource conflicts and/or interoperating problems; installs and tests operating system patches, releases, upgrades and fixes; replaces failed components and engages outside support for firmware upgrades and system replacements as required.

Assesses system capacity issues, evaluates software and other alternatives and recommends system upgrades or replacements; deploys, monitors, maintains and upgrades data storage devices; assists in developing policies and procedures to efficient storage utilization to meet District needs.

Manages disaster recovery solutions for mission-critical, enterprise-wide applications and core infrastructure services; monitors and maintains replication and backup systems; ensures all data is properly backed-up to a secondary location following established procedures; restores backed-up data as required.

Deploys, maintains, upgrades and removes software applications as required; codes script to automate, reprogram or modify existing or new programs; patches security vulnerabilities and adds/removes access; troubleshoots and modifies functionality, ensuring database integrity and availability.

Participates in the control of access to District resources through virtual and physical security; maintains various firewall/access lists; uses approval processes to change existing or create new rules; creates security groups for file access.

Provides on-call support for production servers, network systems and computing infrastructure as assigned.

Leads and participates in various infrastructure-related projects.

OTHER DUTIES:



Maintains up-to-date technical knowledge in order to carry out assigned responsibilities effectively.

Attends various meetings and serves on committees as required.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff; or an equivalent combination of training and experience AND

A bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university in management information systems, information technology, computer science or a closely related field, AND at least three (3) years of enterprise server infrastructure administration experience, including configuring, implementing and testing releases, upgrades or changes to operating systems, servers and related software.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Operating system architectures, characteristics, components and commands applicable to enterprise information systems and multiple platform operating systems.

Enterprise physical and virtual data center infrastructure.

Data storage technology principles, practices, hardware, components and software including cloud and virtual technologies.

Network architectures and theory and principles of network design and integration.

Principles, practices and methods of systems/network administration and maintenance, including configuration, performance tuning and diagnostic tools.

Principles and practices of disaster recovery including virtual and physical enterprise backup solutions.

Smart classroom and computer lab design and support.

Database management systems and software, including architectures, diagnostic tools, commands and utilities.

Tools and utilities used in monitoring and tuning system, database and application performance.

Systems integration design concepts and practices.

Systems security and capacity planning principles, methods and practices.

Programming and scripting languages and utilities applicable to assigned responsibilities.

Principles, practices, methods and techniques of project management as they apply to information technology projects.

Applicable public and private information-related rules and regulations and standards.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES TO:



Perform complex systems administration in a physical and virtual multi-platform and operating systems environment independently and with a high degree of understanding of interoperating and integration issues.

Develop conceptual frameworks and apply state-of-the-art technology to the design and management of operating system and network infrastructures.

Configure and verify high availability and virtualization on security appliances

Integrate storage with virtual technologies.

Manage multiple layered mail systems.

Analyze and interpret data and statistics to identify trends, performance, usage and growth potential.

Add, delete, manage and modify subscriber accounts.

Establish and maintain project schedules and balance responsibilities for multiple activities to ensure timely, high-quality results.

Perform advanced systems troubleshooting and tuning to resolve complex systems management, communication and interoperating problems.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with all those encountered in the course of work.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Starting Salary Range: $7,123 - $8,246 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with evenings and weekends as required.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending continued Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.