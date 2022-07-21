Quality Improvement Nurse (RN)

LOCATION: Merced, Scotts Valley, or Salinas, CA

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as a Quality Improvement Nurse in the Quality Improvement and Population Health Department.

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: Reporting to the Quality Improvement Nurse Supervisor (RN), you will develop, manage and measure a comprehensive preventive healthcare strategy in collaboration with internal stakeholders and network providers to promote best evidence-based practices and improve member health outcomes. You will participate in local, regional and state audits and improvement initiatives to measure, analyze and improve member health outcomes. You will also evaluate patient safety and quality issues by promoting an environment of transparency with internal stakeholders, network providers and community partners.

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL: To read the full position description, and list of requirements, click here.

Knowledge of:



Medi-Cal, or managed care

Medical practice operations and healthcare delivery systems

Proficiency with Windows based PC systems and Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook, and database software

Ability to:



Appropriately evaluate medical records and other health care data

Consistently apply clinical audit criteria with at least a 98% inter-rater reliability

Consistently enter the results of clinical audits into a database with at least a 98% inter-rater reliability

Demonstrate a strong orientation to a teamwork environment with a focus on customer satisfaction

Work independently and within multidisciplinary teams

Education and Experience:



Current, unrestricted license as a Registered Nurse issued by the State of California

Bachelor’s degree in Nursing and a minimum of three years in acute care or primary care with an emphasis in preventative care; or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid telecommute work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: This position requires staff to be fully vaccinated upon their start date as a condition of employment. Proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire. Fully vaccinated is defined by the CDC. This means receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (Johnson & Johnson) AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

At this time the Alliance does not provide any type of sponsorship. Applicants must be currently authorized to work in the United States on a full-time, ongoing basis without current or future needs for any type of employer supported or provided sponsorship.