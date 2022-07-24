10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.
- Quality Improvement Nurse (RN) at Central California Alliance for Health
- Systems/Network Support Specialist (2 positions) at Cabrillo College
- Cook at Housing Matters
- Detention Nurse Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz
- Financial Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health
- Systems Administrator at Cabrillo College
- Individual Giving Officer at Housing Matters
- Elementary School Math Teacher at Orchard School
- Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
- Executive Director at Family Service Agency of the Central Coast
