10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Quality Improvement Nurse (RN) at Central California Alliance for Health
  2. Systems/Network Support Specialist (2 positions) at Cabrillo College
  3. Cook at Housing Matters
  4. Detention Nurse Specialist I at The County of Santa Cruz
  5. Financial Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health
  6. Systems Administrator at Cabrillo College
  7. Individual Giving Officer at Housing Matters
  8. Elementary School Math Teacher at Orchard School
  9. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
  10. Executive Director at Family Service Agency of the Central Coast

