LOCATION: Scotts Valley, Merced, and Salinas, CA

We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Application Services Director leading the Application Services Department. There is one position that can be filled in any Alliance office: Scotts Valley, Merced or Salinas, California).

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR:

Reporting to the Chief Information Officer, you will:

Provide strategic management oversight in implementing, directing and monitoring the Alliance’s Application Services Department functions

Direct the Application Services Department, act as a subject matter expert, and provide executive level advice and guidance on application development functions and overall business operations

Direct, manage and supervise Application Services Department staff

LEADERSHIP OF:

The Application Services department manages, develops, and integrates software solutions for the Alliance to ensure mission goals and regulatory requirements are processed efficiently, timely, and accurately.

The Application Services Director has strategic management of the following teams and their respective functions:

Application Management (Core Systems)

Application Development

EDI Management

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL:

Be a well-seasoned leader with expertise in application lifecycle management

Have experience in large scale, enterprise software implementation (Claims, Care Management, ERP or CRM experience a plus)

Be well-versed in application development best practices, including the design of reference architecture

Enhance operations by establishing metrics, analyzing processes, and implementing standard methodologies and tools to ensure high-quality deliverables

Operationalize the organization’s strategic vision for enterprise applications and operational efficiency

Have skill in reducing barriers and moving the work forward

Be collaborative and a true team player, with strength in mentoring teams

Be effective at managing priorities and deadlines and empowering teams to do their best work

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL:

To read the full position description and list of requirements, click here.

Knowledge of:



Methods and techniques associated with executing the full Application Management Lifecycle (ALM) & Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), including analysis, technical design, development, testing, release, and support

Software development processes

Software and systems architecture development

Promoting and applying change management principles

Secure healthcare electronic information exchange, including protocol standards, messaging standards, data types and elements

Healthcare web-based portal and mobile computing strategies for members and providers

Ability to:



Direct, manage, supervise, mentor, train and evaluate the work of staff

Provide leadership, facilitate meetings, and partner with and guide managers and employees in the resolution of issues

Act as a technical resource and explain complex laws, regulations, processes, and programs related to area of responsibility

Demonstrate advanced problem-solving skills involving complex and ambiguous issues

Review and assess overall department function, core work, goals and structure, develop and implement short- and long-term planning to achieve strategic plans, and complete an annual department assessment

Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Management Information Systems or a related field

A minimum of ten years of experience related to application services and development and electronic data interchange, including a minimum of three years of experience in a healthcare environment and a minimum of three years of management-level experience (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

OTHER DETAILS:



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid telecommute work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US: We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.