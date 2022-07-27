Allied Health Program Coordinator

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: Allied Health

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 8/15/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

SALARY: $4,821 to $6,461 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 11 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with evenings and weekends as required.

JOB DESCRIPTION: The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Plans, coordinates and implements programs, services and activities necessary for specific student population to achieve academic, career and personal success; develops program plans; tracks and conducts studies and performs complex data analyses to evaluate the effectiveness of current programs; writes a variety of reports and makes recommendations on program enhancements/ service areas; assists in assessing student success outcomes.

Participates in developing and monitoring the program budget; researches, identifies and assists with the solicitation of grants, donations and other sources of funding; maintains and purchases inventory and supplies including office supplies, food pantry items and emergency supplies for students.

Directly assists students in overcoming obstacles to personal and academic success through access to academic and support services; advocates for student needs with other campus programs and departments and refers students to counselors and community resources.

Determines program eligibility for new and continuing students according to District and program guidelines; monitors continuing students for adherence to program requirements and advises students on how to access resources needed to maintain eligibility; assists students in resolving issues impacting program eligibility; maintains student case management files/system and reviews student records.

Organizes and implements outreach and matriculation programs, orientation activities, workshops, cultural experiences and academic support/tutoring programs; may oversee a center or communal space for program participants.

Represents the District and/or program on a variety of internal and external committees; develops partnerships with community agencies, business/industry and local government; liaisons with local high schools, other colleges and academic institutions.

Assists with the recruitment, hiring and training of student employees; assigns, schedules and monitors work for completeness, accuracy and conformance with District, department and legal/regulatory requirements and standards; reviews and processes payroll timesheets.

OTHER DUTIES:



Participates in communications among departments to coordinate responses to students in crisis or requiring academic intervention.

Oversees program marketing including preparation and production of promotional materials, invitations and publications; updates and maintains the department or program website and social media accounts.

Coordinates logistics of major events including liaison work with other campus departments and facilities, event participants, vendors and sponsors.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff AND

Graduation from an accredited four-year college with a bachelor’s degree and coursework applicable to the program AND AT LEAST THREE (3) years of progressively responsible experience in student support, human services, or social services OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.

Additional experience as outlined above may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis, or additional education may be substituted for the experience on a year-for-year basis up to two years.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Program goals, objectives, policies, procedures and practices applicable to area of assignment.

District and community resources including governmental, community, and social service organizations and their functions.

Common issues and challenges facing a diverse population of community college students.

Student recordkeeping practices and procedures for processing and reporting student data.

District payroll and general accounting system operations, practices and procedures.

District rules, policies and procedures applicable to departmental and division operations.

Principles, methods and practices applicable to the design and implementation of public relations, outreach and marketing programs.

Research methods and analysis techniques.

Practices and techniques of sound business communication; correct English usage, including spelling, grammar and punctuation.

District policies, procedures and rules regarding budgeting, purchasing and expense reporting.

Basic grants administration methods and practices.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, Title V and other applicable laws.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and other District, state and federal laws, rules, regulations and policies governing student records.

Skills and Abilities to:



Plan, coordinate and implement programs, services and activities to increase student engagement and academic success.

Comprehend requests for information or assistance, identify appropriate resources and advocate effectively for students and program participants.

Exercise tact and diplomacy in dealing with sensitive, complex and confidential student issues and situations.

Accurately and effectively evaluate student applications and records for program and services eligibility.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Develop and implement appropriate program procedures and controls.

Compose clear, concise and comprehensive analyses, correspondence, reports, studies, agreements, presentations and other written materials.

Reconcile and report statistical information utilizing complex spreadsheets and databases.

Make presentations and present proposals and recommendations clearly, logically and persuasively to diverse audiences.

Maintain confidentiality of District and student files and records.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.