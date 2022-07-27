Manager, Budget and Financial Reporting

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: Business Services

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 8/10/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

SALARY: Current schedule ranges from $8,081 to $11,370 per month; salary placement is determined by documented education and experience with a maximum initial salary step placement on the administrative/management salary schedule is step 9. An annual doctoral stipend of $4,453 is granted to eligible employees.

BENEFITS: Cabrillo College currently provides a generous benefit stipend for employees plus dependents that employees apply towards benefit selections for medical, dental, vision (optional) life, and short-term/long-term disability insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, PERS Retirement and an employee assistance program (EAP). Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0.

Classified administrators are required to join the Public Employee’s Retirement System (PERS) and as such must contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to PERS on a pre-tax basis. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

Work-Life Balance: This is a full-time, 12 months per year assignment. Cabrillo administrators enjoy a 225 day work schedule, which equates to an average of 20 self-selected non-work days, 15 set holidays, 3 individual responsibility days off annually. 12 days of sick leave accrue annually. The position is scheduled to begin in mid September, pending Governing Board ratification.

Cabrillo’s Commitment to Diversity: The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 45.13% are LatinX, 5.26% multi-ethnic, 2.64% Asian, 1.25% African-American, 0.79% Filipino, 0.30% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2018. At Cabrillo, 56.66% of students are students of color and 54.91% are economically disadvantaged. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

Cabrillo College has a tradition of collegial governance, and employees at all levels possess a long history of participatory governance in all levels of decision-making at the college. Cabrillo provides an excellent opportunity to learn, collaborate, create, and make a difference in the lives of its students and community.

Employees at Cabrillo College support quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

About the College: Cabrillo College is highly regarded for its success of transfer and career education, and currently serves over 11,400 students each semester. Cabrillo transfers many of its students to three nearby universities – the University of California at Santa Cruz, San Jose State University, and California State University at Monterey Bay. Cabrillo’s career education is closely connected to the nearby agricultural and farming industries as well as the Silicon Valley business environment.

About the Community: Santa Cruz County is situated on the northern coast of beautiful Monterey Bay. The county has four predominant regions: the northern coast that includes the urban areas of Santa Cruz, Soquel, Capitola, and Aptos; the mountainous north that separates Santa Cruz County from Silicon Valley, the San Lorenzo River Valley; and the agricultural south county that includes Watsonville and Corralitos on the way to Monterey, Carmel, and Salinas. With more than 29 miles of beaches, over 14 state parks, 2 colleges, over 70 wineries, hundreds of places to dine, a symphony, an NBA G League team, museums, a Shakespeare company, and so much more, there’s something for everyone here.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Plans, organizes, manages, integrates and evaluates work of the assigned area; supervises and participates in developing, implementing and evaluating plans, work processes, systems and procedures to achieve annual goals, objectives and work standards; contributes to the development of and monitors performance against the annual department budget; approves purchases and other expenditures in accordance with District policies and procedures; makes presentations; prepares and maintains a variety of records and reports.

Manages the performance of assigned staff; interviews and selects new staff; establishes performance requirements and personal development targets; regularly monitors performance and provides coaching for performance improvement and development; makes compensation recommendations; responds to grievances; approves overtime/compensatory time; subject to concurrence by senior management and Human Resources, takes disciplinary action, up to and including termination, to address performance deficiencies, in accordance with Administrative Regulations, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements; performs other activities relevant to supervision of assigned staff.

Provides day-to-day leadership and works with staff to ensure a high-performance, service-oriented work environment that supports achievement of the department’s and District’s mission, objectives and values; promotes workplace diversity, inclusion, cultural competency and a positive work environment.

Interprets, applies and ensures compliance with applicable laws, codes and regulations; remains current on applicable legislative decisions and developments.

Supervises and participates in preparing financial forecasts, analyses, financial statements and reports to monitor and evaluate District-wide revenue and expenditure projections; identifies trends or areas of concern and works with the Vice President, Finance and Administration on financial reporting issues and presentations; drafts monthly, quarterly and annual financial and a variety of other reports to the President, President’s Cabinet, Board of Trustees and other areas in accordance with federal, state, local and District regulations and requirements; coordinates and participates in preparation of the Comprehensive Annual Financial and Budget Report (CCFS-311) required by the State Chancellor’s Office.

Leads and participates in processes for budget augmentation and for development and internal approval of the preliminary and final District budgets; oversees and participates in developing “what if” scenarios for future salary and benefits costs and calculating projected salary savings; develops internal budget allocation models; makes recommendations on allocation of resources and expenditures based on • District strategic and funding priorities and formulates “wish lists” for budget consideration by the President and President’s Cabinet; may participate in presenting the final budget to the Board of Trustees for approval.

Supervises and oversees the work of staff engaged in reviewing and monitoring accounting transactions and documents related to categorically- and grant-funded programs and services for completeness, accuracy and compliance; ensures the accuracy of financial reporting and compliance of all accounting and other transactions with relevant state, federal and District rules, regulations, policies and procedures; provides information and responds to questions from administrators, managers and program staff about allowable uses and proper accounting for restricted, categorical and grant funds, budget administration and other fiscal, accounting and reporting issues; researches and provides advice on complex technical grant accounting and reporting issues.

Coordinates the year-end accounting close process in collaboration with Accounting Managers and staff; oversees and coordinates the annual audit process; ensures that required information and responses to auditor questions are provided in a complete and timely manner.

Participates in evaluating and developing new or revised financial management policies and procedures to improve operational effectiveness and internal controls.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

OTHER DUTIES:



Works on special projects and performs other duties as assigned by the Director, Budget and Fiscal Services and the Vice President, Finance and Administration.

Stays abreast of new trends and changes in the field of finance, accounting and treasury management, particularly as they relate to California community colleges.

Represents the District on local and statewide professional organizations and committees.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff AND

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a major in finance, accounting, public administration, or business administration, AND at least five (5) years of progressively responsible finance, budget, and accounting experience OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Principles, practices and procedures of general and governmental accounting, particularly involving financial statement preparation and methods of financial control and reporting.

Generally accepted accounting principles, Government Accounting Board standards and other standards and requirements applicable to community colleges.

Principles, practices and procedures of internal control and audit.

Principles and practices of public agency budget development and management and grant tracking and monitoring.

Federal, state, local and District laws, regulations and policies governing fiscal requirements of community colleges and educational institutions, including those related to categorical programs.

Other applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations.

Principles and practices of sound business communication including proper English usage, grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Principles and practices of public administration, including budgeting, purchasing and maintaining public records.

Research methods and analysis techniques.

Principles and practices of effective management and supervision.

Safety policies and safe work practices applicable to the work being performed.

Board Policies, Administrative Regulations, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Skills and Abilities to:



Plan, organize, manage, assign, delegate, review and evaluate the work of assigned professional and technical budget and finance staff.

Analyze complex financial and statistical data and prepare accounting statements, reports, summary conclusions and recommendations in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and legal requirements.

Read, interpret, explain and apply pertinent laws, codes, rules, regulations, policies and accounting principles, including District and Board of Trustees policies.

Define issues, analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and develop sound, independent conclusions and recommendations in accordance with laws, regulations, rules and policies.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Develop and implement appropriate procedures and controls.

Represent the District effectively in dealings with representatives of grantor agencies and external auditors.

Prepare clear, concise and comprehensive correspondence, reports, studies and other written materials.

Make presentations and present proposals and recommendations clearly, logically and persuasively to diverse audiences.

Use tact and diplomacy in dealing with sensitive and complex issues, situations and concerned people.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Develop and maintain an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with all those encountered in the course of work.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.