Student Support Specialist (2 positions)

LOCATION: Watsonville, CA

DEPARTMENT: Financial Aid

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 8/16/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

SALARY: $4,165 - $4,821 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4. Full-time assignment, 12 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m, with two Saturdays and two evenings per month.

JOB DESCRIPTION: These two (2) full-time, 12-months per year Student Support Specialists, under general supervision, perform routine to complex administrative support in an assigned student services center or department; provide front-counter support to students; verifies accuracy of enrollment forms and financial aid forms and assist students in correction/completion; schedule counseling appointments; perform and reconcile cashiering; assist with outreach and campus tours; assist with student employment and career research; create and maintain department-specific tracking systems, reports, records and files required for work processes; and perform related duties as assigned. These positions are based at the Cabrillo College Watsonville Center.

Please note: One position is permanently funded, another is funded by a Title III grant for 5 years with potential for extended funding.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Facilitates the day-to-day operation of a student support center; performs customer service at a front desk, via email or over the phone; answers questions and explains service processes, procedures, rules and guidelines; screens students and the public for a variety of services; schedules appointments for counselors and enrolls students in workshops; assists students in accessing services such as employment, requesting accommodations, accessing materials and health services.

Assists students with understanding and completing applications and/or forms; reviews admissions and records and financial aid forms for completion and assists students with electronic submission processes; reviews and scans transcripts and course equivalency information, graduation articulation requirements and transfer information; checks status of fee payments, waivers and financial aid.

Tracks and inputs student and financial data into appropriate systems; processes various applications, forms and student records; prepares for review and submits statistical records and reports.

Collects and processes a variety of student fee payments; safeguards student privacy; verifies and issues guest and student one-day parking passes; collects money for student parking permits, parking citations and bus passes; authorizes parking permit refunds; balances and reconciles cash drawers and prepares daily cash reports and deposits; records daily deposits in appropriate systems.

Enters and retrieves data and prepares periodic and special reports, correspondence and other written materials using a personal computer system and various software such as email, word processing, spreadsheets and databases; performs basic research; develops, tracks, reconciles and reports administrative processes, metrics and documents; creates and maintains electronic and physical filing systems.

Provides information to students, faculty and the community on student employment processes, policies and procedures; inputs job postings for internal and external positions; assists students, faculty, staff and the public on the use of specialized software and the internet for job and career information searches; processes applications, timesheets, background checks and other student employment documentation as assigned.

Counts, audits and verifies daily receipts from front counter, including check, cash and credit card totals; audits and verifies daily deposits; reviews and verifies financial report totals and identifies, researches and corrects errors, within established policies and procedures as assigned.

OTHER DUTIES:



Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Assists with the training of student aides; monitors work for completeness, accuracy and conformance with District, department and legal/regulatory requirements and standards.

May assist with classroom presentations, workshops, outreach events and major events on campus.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff; or an equivalent combination of training and experience AND

Graduation from high school or GED equivalent AND two (2) years of clerical support experience, preferably involving frequent public or student contact.

PLEASE NOTE: Additional education may be substituted for the experience on a year-for-year basis up to two years.

Desired:



Bilingual skill in English/Spanish

Biliterate skill in English/Spanish

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:



Modern office practices, procedures and equipment including knowledge of computers and applicable software programs.

Customer service practices and telephone etiquette.

District rules, policies and procedures applicable to departmental and division operations.

Practices and techniques of sound business communication; correct English usage, including spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Basic bookkeeping and elementary accounting practices and procedures.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, Title V and other applicable laws.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and other District, state and federal laws, rules, regulations and policies governing student records.

Skills and Abilities to:



Provide customer service in person and over the phone.

Comprehend requests for information or assistance, identify appropriate resources and effectively provide service.

Review student applications and forms for completeness and accuracy.

Type accurately at a speed necessary to meet the requirements of the position.

Track and report statistical information utilizing complex spreadsheets and databases.

Perform mathematical calculations.

Interpret, explain and apply complex legal mandates, regulations, guidelines, policies and procedures applicable to assigned responsibilities with consistency and a high degree of accuracy.

Exercise tact and diplomacy in dealing with sensitive, complex and confidential student issues and situations.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Maintain confidentiality of District and student files and records.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.