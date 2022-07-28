Insurance Agent Training Program (Protégé Agent)

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA
JOB CATEGORY: Insurance Sales
JOB TYPE: Full-time
JOB DESCRIPTION: Do you want to one day own your own business but don’t know where to start or may be lacking the knowledge, experience and/or resources to do that right now?
Farmers is growing and expanding in the Santa Cruz County area. We are seeking for professional and coachable Future Agency Owners to join our team. Think of this position kind of like a “paid internship” were you will be working closely with a local Agency Owner and the District Manager as a Mentee where your will grow your skills and business knowledge, and ultimately moving up to your own Agency within our training program.
Reach out for details if you are looking for a long term career opportunity that offers security and growth potential.
WHAT WE OFFER:
- 1-on-1 coaching and support from experienced coaches
- Systems and technology for agency management and sales
- Access to diverse Farmers products AND brokerage companies
- Award winning University of Farmers training
- Education to earn and maintain Insurance Licenses
- Utilize proven marketing systems, or develop your own, to reach potential clients
- Have fun networking with Real Estate Agents, Mortgage Lenders, local business owners and your community
- Educate and assist customers on insurance products
- Professional growth and future agency ownership opportunities
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Work on business goals and plans and be mentored in business ownership practices
- Directly contribute to the sales goals of the agency, including new business, cross sell opportunities and customer service
- Market and write new business while conforming to ethical and state law practices
- Underwrite new accounts and maintain knowledge of products and procedures
- Develop agency relationships with referral partners
- Willing to be coachable for your own future professional growth
- Earn and maintain insurance license(s) (Required)
- Educate and assist customers on insurance product
WHAT WE LOOK FOR:
- Are you self-motivated, goal oriented, coachable, and have a friendly positive attitude?
- Good communicator and listener
- Ability to pass a background check and obtain a CA P&C Insurance License and a Life & Health Insurance License in the future (we can assist with licensing) or be licensed already preferable
- Previous insurance experience not necessary
- Be coachable and intuitive to business
- Willingness to learn new products and skills
SCHEDULE: Full-time (Monday to Friday)
COMPENSATION: $18.00 - $25.00 per hour (depending on experience), plus commission pay
EDUCATION: High school or equivalent (required)
EXPERIENCE:
- No necessary experience required
- Experience in sales or insurance is preferred
- Management experience is preferred
LANGUAGE: Spanish preferred but not required
LICENSE/CERTIFICATION:
- Property & Casualty License preferred but not required
- Life and Health License preferred but not required
ABILITY TO COMMUTE/RELOCATE: Santa Cruz County Area: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work
WORK LOCATION: One location
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.