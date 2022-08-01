Financial Services Officer (Personal Banker)

LOCATION: Watsonville, CA

JOB TYPE: Regular Full-time

JOB SUMMARY: Proactively work with members and prospective members to assess their financial needs, provide accurate information and appropriately communicate product and service benefits and features in order to cross-sell and open accounts. Accurately handle member transactions, review member financial needs and open appropriate account types, quickly, accurately, and efficiently while adhering to the Credit Union’s policies, guidelines and procedures.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES: Include the following; other duties may be assigned:



Promotes and maintains a positive image of Bay Federal at all times to all personnel, members, volunteers, vendors and the community.

Responsible for promoting and selling Credit Union products and services to new and existing members.

Takes the initiative to provide dependable, accurate, friendly and reliable service to members while building financial relationships with them.

Perform the necessary procedures to open all types of Credit Union accounts (both deposits and loans) and effectively present product features and benefits to members. Update and maintain proper member account information. Prepare and process member request forms, information and account closures.

Provide detailed information to members regarding IRAs, Trusts, Death Claims, and Business Services; process transactions related to these services accurately.

Provide and assist members with the sign up electronic services, Online/Mobile Banking, Bill Pay.

Responsible for processing loan requests, gathering of information and documents needed for loan decision. Completion of loan documents and funding of loan.

Participate in various networking and business development activities.

Provide Investment Services referrals for members wanting more diversity in their investment portfolio.

Keeps Branch Management informed in a timely manner of all operations, member service and product related concerns. Makes suggestions, where appropriate, for product and service improvements.

Meet or exceed specific member loan and deposit account goals as defined in individual or team production plans.

Maintain current awareness of all NCUA and Federal Regulations governing financial transactions including disclosures, right to privacy, availability of funds, etc.

May process and audit financial transactions at the request of the Service Manager and/or Branch Manager including but not limited to deposits, withdrawals, transfers, payments and general ledger entries.

Identifies, investigates and responds to member concerns or problems in a timely manner by interacting with various credit union departments.

Performs Debit/Credit Card and Instant Issue maintenance, issuance and closure.

Performs maintenance on BayPhone, BayFedMobile and BayFedOnline card agreements and assists members having problems accessing these services.

Leads the completion of opening and closing branch duties.

Assist with lobby duties such as non-cash transactions, deposit account maintenance and coin machine maintenance.

Ability to serve as a mentor for FSO trainees.

Participates in team and other meetings for the purpose of training, discussion and process improvement.

QUALIFICATIONS: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Language Skills:



Ability to read and interpret documents such as Policy and Procedure documents, safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Ability to complete credit union forms accurately and completely.

Demonstrate effective communication, both verbally and in writing.

Bilingual a plus.

Mathematical Skills:



Ability to add, subtract, multiply, and divide in all units of measure, using whole numbers, common fractions, and decimals.

Ability to compute rates, ratios and percentages.

Physical Skills:



While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to stand, talk or hear.

The employee frequently is required to walk; sit; use hands and reach with hands and arms.

Must have the manual dexterity to skillfully operate a computer keyboard and other standard office equipment, such as facsimile and telephone.

The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 30 pounds.

Corrected vision in normal range.