Insurance Agency Representative

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA

JOB CATEGORY: Insurance Sales

JOB TYPE: Full-time

JOB DESCRIPTION: Looking for an opportunity for growth in the insurance industry? Farmers is growing, and expanding in the Santa Cruz County area. We have agencies looking for professional and coachable representatives to join our team. Due to growth, even in COVID-19 times, Farmers Insurance, located in Santa Cruz, CA is interviewing for new candidates in your area that are looking for employment and/or possible a “paid-internship!” (reach out for details) Are you self-motivated, goal oriented, coachable, and have a friendly positive attitude?

What We Offer:



1-on-1 coaching and support from experienced coaches

Systems and technology for agency management and sales

Access to diverse Farmers products AND brokerage companies

Award winning University of Farmers training

Utilize proven marketing systems, or develop your own, to reach potential clients

Have fun networking with Real Estate Agents, Mortgage Lenders, local business owners and your community

Educate and assist customers on insurance products

Professional growth and future agency ownership opportunities

What We Look For:



Ability to pass a background check and obtain a CA P&C Insurance License and a Life & Health Insurance License in the future (we can assist with licensing) or be licensed already preferable

Previous insurance experience not necessary

Willingness to learn new products and skills

Be coachable

Good communicator and listener

Schedule: (Part-Time or Full-Time) Monday to Friday

Salary: $20.00 - $25.00 per hour

BENEFITS:

Supplemental Pay: $20-25/hr (depending on experience), plus commission pay

RESPONSIBILITIES:

What Will You Do:



Educate and assist customers on insurance product

Directly contribute to the sales goals of the agency, including new business, cross sell opportunities and customer service

Market and write new business while conforming to ethical and state law practices

Underwrite new accounts and maintain knowledge of products and procedures

Develop agency relationships with referral partners

Willing to be coachable for your own future professional growth

Earn/Maintain insurance license(s)

REQUIREMENTS:

Education: High school or equivalent (Required)

Education: High school or equivalent (Required)

High school or equivalent (Required) Experience: No necessary experience required although previous experience in sales or in insurance is preferred

Santa Cruz County Area: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work Work Location: One location

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.