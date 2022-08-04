LOCATION: Scotts Valley, Merced, or Salinas, CA

JOB SUMMARY: We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as a PMO Project Manager III in the Project Management Office. There is one position that can be filled in any of our three Alliance offices (Scotts Valley, Merced or Salinas, California).

WHAT YOU’LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR: The PMO Project Manager III will focus on supporting technical projects and initiatives throughout the organization.

Reporting to the PMO Portfolio Manager, you will:

Provide advanced-level project management support for cross-functional, systems-driven strategic and operational projects of any complexity and involving multiple interdepartmental units and/or external stakeholder teams through all aspects of the project lifecycle

Conduct advanced-level business, technical and financial analysis and reporting to support operations and business development

Utilize, implement, and communicate project management methodologies and policies, and train and mentor project teams, project stakeholders and PMO Project Managers, to ensure accuracy, consistency, and thoroughness

ABOUT THE TEAM:

The Project Management Office (PMO) is a key part of our Operational Excellence Department, committed to providing and growing operational effectiveness expertise across the organization. As the PMO team, we contribute to that commitment through enterprise Portfolio, Program and Project Management services, enabling the organization to operationally adapt and advance our mission. We believe effectiveness and kindness are co-dependent. The truth is, the Alliance is full of people working to create an effective organization for our members, providers and community partners. In the PMO our role is to make that journey just a bit easier through collaboration and continuous improvement.

THE IDEAL CANDIDATE WILL:

Have a strong background in technical infrastructure project management

Exhibit expertise in successfully executing complex project management lifecycles, from concept through closing

Demonstrate knowledge and experience working in the areas of system configuration, software implementation, and user acceptance testing

Have the ability to plan and lead with creativity and flexibility; finding effective solutions when resources are limited

Model effective communication and problem-solving skills across various groups, including cross-functional stakeholders

Demonstrate accountability, taking personal responsibility for making things happen

Have the ability to influence through facilitation, leveraging group collaboration to achieve goals

Be invested in the success of others and enjoy motivating others to achieve expected outcomes

Possess a formal project management certification (PMP Certification or equivalent)

WHAT YOU’LL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL:

To read the full position description, and list of requirements, click here.

Knowledge of:



Project management methodologies and tools

Methods and tools of meeting facilitation and ability to lead team building exercises and facilitate meetings and/or projects using problem solving and persuasion skills

Windows based PC systems and Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and project management software applications

Methods of research, analysis, and reporting

Principles and practices of training

Principles and practices of system configuration, software implementation, and user acceptance testing

Ability to:



Coordinate multiple projects simultaneously, organize work, and achieve goals and timelines

Demonstrate strong analytical skills and identify issues, offer solutions, and mitigate risk

Develop strategies to organize and facilitate complex projects from inception through completion

Interpret and apply legal, regulatory, and contractual language, policies, procedures and guidelines, and legislative and regulatory directives

Work collaboratively and productively with diverse project teams in order to achieve efficient and timely solutions

Provide orientation, training, and mentoring and act as a technical resource to project team members, project stakeholders and PMO Project Managers

Education and Experience:



Bachelor’s degree in Project Management, Business, Public Policy, Health Care or a related field

A minimum of five years of project management experience (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

Formal project management certification (PMP Certification or equivalent). Two years of experience, in addition to the experience described above, may substitute for the required certification

OTHER DETAILS:

While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid telecommute work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position may require onsite presence, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

OUR BENEFITS:

Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

EV Charging Stations

And many more

ABOUT US:

We are a group of over 500 dedicated employees, committed to our mission of providing accessible, quality health care that is guided by local innovation. We feel that our work is bigger than ourselves. We leave work each day knowing that we made a difference in the community around us.

Join us at Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), where you will be part of a culture that is respectful, diverse, professional and fun, and where you are empowered to do your best work. As a regional non-profit health plan, we serve members in Merced, Monterey and Santa Cruz counties. To learn more about us, take a look at our Fact Sheet.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.