LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: Student Affairs

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 8/24/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: This full-time, 12-months per year Retention Coordinator, under general supervision, plans, develops and implements retention programs and services for new and existing students; coordinates District behavioral intervention and academic early-alert program; provides case management support to individual students; coordinates services for students with housing and food insecurities; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Plans, develops and implements programs and initiatives to advance student retention; administers and participates in developing and evaluating plans, work processes, systems and procedures to achieve annual component goals, objectives and work standards; contributes to the development of and monitors performance against the annual department budget; approves purchases and other expenditures in accordance with District policies and procedures; makes presentations; prepares and maintains a variety of records and reports.

Coordinates the Student Support and Care Team intervention and case management program and reporting system including academic early-alert notifications, student conduct concerns, harassment, discrimination and student food and housing insecurities; gathers additional information, triages cases and discusses issues with team; assesses student threat level using National Behavioral Intervention Team Association (NaBITA) tools; assigns cases to team members; opens and closes cases in system.

Coordinates communication among departments in response to students in crisis or requiring academic intervention; reaches out to assigned students, explains program and student rights and responsibilities; refers assigned students to campus programs and departments, counselors, mental health services and/or community resources; notifies law enforcement, Child Protective Services and other county services as needed.

Develops and oversees the delivery of student success and retention workshops; meets individually with workshop participants to evaluate individual needs and refers them to on- and off-campus services and resources; assists students in developing action plans for personal success; tracks and follows up with students to evaluate workshop and program effectiveness; works with Counselors to update workshop content and identify program improvements.

Plans, develops and implements programs to address student housing and food insecurities; assists students with identifying wraparound services and strategies to maintain housing and gain access to food; coordinates on-campus resources for food pantries/markets and coordinates food donations; coordinates services with community agencies; acts as dedicated Homeless Student Liaison as assigned.

Provides in-reach to students who are on academic probation and/or are in danger of losing, or are no longer eligible for, Cabrillo College Promise Grants; meets with students to connect them with campus support services and resources; acts as a liaison with other Student Services departments.

Coordinates wraparound student support services, for first year and transfer students, for college transition assistance, academic success strategies, financial education, career/leadership development and Guided Pathways; tracks and analyzes various college activities related to overall student success and retention strategies, and advises campus leadership regarding changes in student progress and retention metrics.

Provides input in selecting, training and providing day-to-day lead work guidance and coordination to other Classified and student staff; assigns, schedules and monitors work for completeness, accuracy and conformance with District, department and legal/regulatory requirements and standards; monitors workflow to ensure that mandated deadlines are being met in an optimal manner; provides information, instruction and training on work procedures and technical, legal and regulatory requirements.

Assists in ensuring a fair, open and inclusive work environment in accordance with the District’s mission, goals and values.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

OTHER DUTIES:



Serves on a variety of District work groups to participate in program planning/development and to identify resources that support students and increase retention.

Represents the District and/or Student Services on a variety of internal and external committees and community boards; develops partnerships with community agencies, business/industry and local government; acts as liaison with local high schools, other colleges and academic institutions.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff AND

Graduation from an accredited four-year college with a bachelor’s degree and major coursework in business administration, public administration, psychology, social sciences or a related field, AND

At least five years of progressively responsible experience in student services, at least two of which were performing interventions, case management or supporting at-risk student programs and activities; and OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.



KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



District retention and student support goals, objectives, policies, procedures and practices.

Principles, practices and techniques of program development and administration, particularly as they relate to student intervention, student retention and Guided Pathways programs.

Recent developments, research methods, current literature and sources of information related to assigned program area needs, services and administration.

District and community resources including governmental, community, and social service organizations and their functions.

Common issues and challenges facing a diverse population of community college students.

Principles and practices of public administration, including budgeting, purchasing, contract administration and maintaining public records.

Student recordkeeping practices and procedures for processing and reporting student data.

Research methods and analysis techniques.

Practices and techniques of sound business communication; correct English usage, including spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, Title V and other applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and other District, state and federal laws, rules, regulations and policies governing student records.

Safety policies and work practices applicable to the work being performed.

Basic principles and practices of employee work guidance and direction.

Applicable Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements

Skills and Abilities to:

Plan, organize and implement a multi-component student retention program.

Identify and respond to complex student concerns and needs, identify appropriate support programs and resources, and advocate effectively for students.

Exercise tact and diplomacy in dealing with sensitive and confidential student situations and problems.

Define issues, analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and develop sound, independent conclusions and recommendations on complex student issues in accordance with laws, regulations, rules and policies.

Work collaboratively with District deans, directors, managers and the community and provide expert advice and counsel on student support.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Maintain confidentiality of District and student files and records.

Prepare clear, concise and comprehensive correspondence, reports, studies and other written materials.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Represent the District effectively in public settings and one-on-one with students, community groups, other colleges and the public on a variety of subjects.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Starting Salary Range: $5,062 to $6,784 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with evenings and weekends as required.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis.

Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending continued categorical funding and Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.