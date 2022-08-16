FILING DEADLINE: Continuous

SALARY: $4,586 - $5,805 per month

JOB TYPE: Open and Promotional

Bilingual (English/Spanish) Candidates Encouraged to Apply

JOB DESCRIPTION: Incumbents provide direct patient care and technical support services to physicians and other licensed medical professionals. Medical Assistants keep records and documentation of all patient interactions and encounters. Incumbents also provide assistance and support to the provider in the course of patient procedures and examinations. Incumbents may be prioritized for front desk support, including scheduling, phones, medical records, etc. Open positions are located in either our Santa Cruz or Watsonville primary care clinic locations.

JOB REQUIREMENTS: Any combination of education and experience that would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying, unless otherwise specified. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Completion of medical assistant training pursuant to standards established by the Division of Allied Health Professionals Business and Professions Code of the Medical Practice Act, Medical Board of California.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Possession of a valid California Class C Driver License or the ability to provide suitable transportation which is approved by the appointing authority. Professional Certified Medical Assistant Certificate issued by 1) American Association of Medical Assistants, 2) The American Medical Technologists, 3) The California Certifying Board of Medical Assistants, 4) Multiskilled Medical Certification Institute, Inc., or 5) National Healthcareer Association.



Include certificate title, number, issuing agency and expiration date on application.

Background Investigation: Fingerprinting and a background investigation.

A copy of the applicant’s Medical Assistant certificate must be received by the final filing date in Personnel Department in order to continue through the recruitment process. Mail/bring a copy of the certification to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA 95060, fax to (831) 454- 2241, or email to Personnel@santacruzcounty.us.

Other Special Requirements: In accordance with the Medical Practice Act of the Business and Professions Code, incumbents must be at least 18 years of age. Physical stamina and mobility to walk, stand, stoop, reach, bend and lift for long periods of time to treat patients.

SPECIAL WORKING CONDITIONS: Exposure to allergens such as latex and soaps from frequent hand washing; crying hysterical children and potentially hostile clients; airborne and blood borne infections which might cause chronic disease or death; odors such as unwashed clients, vomit, feces, urine and draining abscesses; and fumes from cleaning supplies and solvents.

KNOWLEDGE:



Thorough knowledge of the use of measuring instruments

English grammar, spelling and punctuation

Medical terminology

Safety precautions necessary to move and position patients

Drug and medication interaction and counter indication when administering injections and/or oral and inhaled substances

Safety procedures when using specialized medical equipment

Universal precautions

Working knowledge of rules and procedures of sanitation and safety as applied to disinfecting of examination rooms and medical equipment and disposal of contaminated waste and scope of responsibilities and treatment techniques within the required certification.

ABILITY TO:



Administer medication using proper clinical techniques

Accurately operate medical equipment

Assist medical providers and patients in course of medical examinations

Draw blood samples using proper clinical techniques

Interact with patients and providers in a professional manner

Handle needles, syringes and contaminated materials using established universal precautions

Use and operate cast cutter

Understand and follow verbal and written instructions

Accurately record and keep legible records and documentation

Adjust work pace to changes in work flow and assignments

Support or restrain patients as needed

Push patients in wheelchairs, or push medical equipment, supplies, and medical records through clinical unit on supply carts

Convert measurements and readings

Write instructions/directions for patients, providers and/or staff

Disinfect examination rooms and medical equipment

Move/ambulate and position patients

Establish and provide a sympathetic atmosphere with injured and ill patients from diverse social and cultural backgrounds

Establish and maintain cooperative working relationships with those contacted in the course of work

Recognize and evaluate situations which call for the immediate attention of a physician, physicians assistant/nurse practitioner or other nursing staff

Deal effectively with manipulative, hostile and sociopathic behavior

Maintain confidentiality of information

THE EXAMINATION: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

HOW TO APPLY: Apply online here or mail/bring an application and supplemental questionnaire to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711. Applications will meet the final filing date if received: 1) in the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date, 2) submitted online before midnight of the final filing date. Full job description and Supplemental Questionnaire available here.

Women, minorities and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. If you have a disability that requires test accommodation, please call (831) 454-2600.