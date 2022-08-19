10 top jobs at the County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency

Share
On the hunt for new employment opportunities with incredible benefits? Build your career with the County of Santa Cruz. Check out this list of availabilities within the County’s Health Services Agency. Click each title for salary information, job descriptions, and how to apply.
- Clinic Physician - HSA
- Psychiatrist
- Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
- Clinic Nurse III
- Public Health Nurse III
- Clinical Psychologist
- Medical Assistant
- Clinic Nurse II
- Public Health Nurse II
- Detention Nurse Specialist II
The County of Santa Cruz offers comprehensive benefits to eligible employees and their dependents including...
- Generous vacation & holiday time off
- Sick leave
- Medical, dental, & vision plan
- Retirement and social security
- Life insurance
- Dependent-care
- And more!
Your new career awaits!The County is hiring in nearly all departments. Browse open jobs on the County of Santa Cruz website. The County of Santa Cruz is an equal opportunity employer.