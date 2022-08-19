Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Promoted content

10 top jobs at the County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency

Presented by The County of Santa Cruz
health services agency of santa cruz county
Share

On the hunt for new employment opportunities with incredible benefits? Build your career with the County of Santa Cruz. Check out this list of availabilities within the County’s Health Services Agency. Click each title for salary information, job descriptions, and how to apply.

  1. Clinic Physician - HSA
  2. Psychiatrist
  3. Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
  4. Clinic Nurse III
  5. Public Health Nurse III
  6. Clinical Psychologist
  7. Medical Assistant
  8. Clinic Nurse II
  9. Public Health Nurse II
  10. Detention Nurse Specialist II

The County of Santa Cruz offers comprehensive benefits to eligible employees and their dependents including...

  • Generous vacation & holiday time off
  • Sick leave
  • Medical, dental, & vision plan
  • Retirement and social security
  • Life insurance
  • Dependent-care
  • And more!
Browse more jobs for the County of Santa Cruz
  • General
    Your new career awaits!
    The County is hiring in nearly all departments. Browse open jobs on the County of Santa Cruz website. The County of Santa Cruz is an equal opportunity employer.
    View open jobs

Santa Cruz County Job Board
County of Santa Cruz