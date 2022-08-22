ABOUT US: NAMI (The National Alliance on Mental Illness) of Santa Cruz County exists to educate, advocate, and support those affected by mental illness, their families, friends, and our community. We believe in creating compassion, hope, equity, and empowerment for all those with mental health conditions and their families. We have a dedicated Board of Directors, staff, talented teachers, peer leaders and many other volunteers who together operate various nationally recognized programs and provide a range of compassionate services for families, clients, schools, providers and the community.

JOB SUMMARY: NAMI SCC seeks to add an Engagement Coordinator to our dynamic, caring and dedicated team. This position will be a key support to the Development Director and will assist in fundraising and communications activities. Duties include, but are not limited to, supporting the Development Director in donor engagement activities; data entry, recording gifts, assisting in maintaining our donor database; providing scheduling, coordination and supports for fundraising-related committees; providing coordination for grants and reporting; assist in communications and marketing activities; supporting the Executive Director and the program teams as needed; perform additional duties as assigned.

GENERAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:



Work closely with the Development Director and bookkeepers to ensure all donations are appropriately booked, tracked and donors receive prompt tax receipts, thank you letters and calls as needed.

Process incoming gifts from a variety of sources. Assist in managing up-to-date and accurate gift and donor records in the database.

Generate tax receipts and assist in coordination of follow-up communications with donors.

Assist in tracking incoming grants, and related reporting deadlines.

Work closely with the Development Director and staff to ensure timely completion of grant applications and written reports. Duties may include occasionally assisting with grant applications or reports.

Support the scheduling and convening of NAMI’s Development Committee, additional fundraising committees and advisory meetings as needed. This can include assisting in preparation of agendas, reports, metrics, other various resources, minute taking, and follow-up.

Assist Development Director with creation of direct mail and email appeals and communications.

Work with the Development Director and other staff to coordinate communications on social media, website and in the weekly eNews.

Assist the Development Director in the creation of communications such as flyers, graphics and newsletters.

Work with the Development Director, board and staff to support NAMI’s strategic directions and fund development. This is not limited to but can include staffing events and supporting volunteer and donor stewardship in a variety of ways.

Assists as needed to prepare supplies and materials for classes, mailings, speakers’ meetings, and events.

Drive a car as needed, such as from office to accountant multiple times per week to deliver mail, to deliver supplies to events and vendors or to attend offsite meetings.

Provide a range of NAMI’s administrative and office support in a warm, welcoming environment, offering staff, volunteers, board, community partners, visitors and callers compassionate, responsive service.

Work closely with the Development Director, staff and board to ensure NAMI’s programs, advocacy, and services reflect NAMI’s mission, strategic plan, and goals.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS AND REQUIREMENTS:



High school diploma or GED. A.A. or B.A. preferred.

One to two years of progressively responsible experience in nonprofit administration is required.

Demonstrated excellent oral and interpersonal communication skills.

Attention to detail and excellent organizational skills.

Flexibility, adaptability and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Proficient in the use of email and MS Office Suite.

Experience with some form of database management, data entry and reporting desired.

Experience with Excel, specifically data entry, basic calculations and formatting simple reports.

Experience in the use of InDesign, Canva, and Mailchimp desired.

An ability and interest in learning new technologies.

Ability to work remotely as needed (comfortable using zoom and keeping in touch with team while remote)

Ability to work in person as needed (comfortable working on-site at NAMI SCC’s office)

Ability to work occasional evenings and weekends

Ability to clear a criminal justice fingerprint background check

Demonstrated respect of all individuals regardless of socio-economic background, culture, religion, sexual orientation, disability or gender identity.

A car, insurance, valid driver’s license, and clean DMV record for travel is required.

Up to date COVID-19 vaccinations required. NAMISCC follows CDC and Santa Cruz County COVID-19 policies

DEMONSTRATED ABILITY TO:



Work with integrity and compassion.

Proactively work closely with a team, and also be able to work independently as needed.

Interact with a variety of contacts with respect and with volunteers, peers, donors, staff, community partners, and board members.

Adapt to a rapidly changing environment with the ability to respond, change directions quickly as needed, and manage with a calm, mindful approach.

Be committed to NAMI’s mission and goals.

COMPENSATION: $25 per hour, Full time 40 hours a week, benefits NAMI of Santa Cruz County is an equal opportunity employer. Applicants shall not be discriminated against because of race, religion, sex, national origin, ethnicity, age, disability, breastfeeding, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, color, marital status, or medical condition.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit a resume, cover letter and three job references to: info@namiscc.org.