Call Center Service Specialist

LOCATION: Salinas, CA

DEPARTMENT: Central Operations

JOB TYPE: Full-time

DESCRIPTION: The primary responsibility of this position is to provide service and support to Bank clients and staff. Answering in bound calls, the Call Center Service Specialist:

  • Provides exceptional service to clients, potential clients and Bank staff
  • Takes ownership for effectively resolving client issues and inquiries within scope of responsibilities and routes calls to the appropriate resource when necessary
  • Keeping client satisfaction at the core of every task.

The Call Center Specialist must have:

  • Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Effective listening skills

This position may be cross-trained to perform any of the duties for which the Central Operations department is responsible.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

