Share
LOCATION: Salinas, CA
DEPARTMENT: Central Operations
JOB TYPE: Full-time
DESCRIPTION: The primary responsibility of this position is to provide service and support to Bank clients and staff. Answering in bound calls, the Call Center Service Specialist:
- Provides exceptional service to clients, potential clients and Bank staff
- Takes ownership for effectively resolving client issues and inquiries within scope of responsibilities and routes calls to the appropriate resource when necessary
- Keeping client satisfaction at the core of every task.
The Call Center Specialist must have:
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- Effective listening skills
This position may be cross-trained to perform any of the duties for which the Central Operations department is responsible.
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.