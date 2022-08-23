LOCATION: Salinas, CA

DEPARTMENT: Central Operations

JOB TYPE: Full-time

DESCRIPTION: The primary responsibility of this position is to provide service and support to Bank clients and staff. Answering in bound calls, the Call Center Service Specialist:



Provides exceptional service to clients, potential clients and Bank staff

Takes ownership for effectively resolving client issues and inquiries within scope of responsibilities and routes calls to the appropriate resource when necessary

Keeping client satisfaction at the core of every task.

The Call Center Specialist must have:



Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Effective listening skills

This position may be cross-trained to perform any of the duties for which the Central Operations department is responsible.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.