LOCATION: Capitola, CA

DEPARTMENT: Branch Operations

JOB TYPE: Full-time

JOB DESCRIPTION:

A Day in the Life: The Client Service Manager will manage all aspects of the branch daily operations. Ensuring staff adheres to the Bank’s Client Service Standards. Set the leadership example through measurable actions/ activities that support the Bank’s Core values. Effectively provide managerial oversight of direct reports in the area of client service. Client Service Manager supports, hiring, recruiting, and training support for new hires. Additionally, the Client Service Manager is responsible for annual goal setting, and performance management to ensure staff members successfully achieve their assigned KPIs/goals.

The Client Service Manager provides effective communication of process, policy & procedural changes. Provides coaching and feedback to staff as needed. Must have a strong knowledge of Bank products and services, additionally support training & cross training opportunities to further staff knowledge. Supports client needs by handling more complex issues including: client complaints, complex transaction needs. Eager to offer, promote and refer bank products and services to new and existing clients. May be required to participate in an external community civic or event on behalf of Santa Cruz County Bank.

REQUIREMENTS | What You Bring:

Preferred Education:



A.A. or B.A. in Business Administration/Finance

Preferred Prior Skills:

5-7 years of baking experience

2-3 years of supervisory experience

Strong communication skills

Strong organizational skills

Thorough knowledge and understanding of all Bank products

Knowledge of Branch Audit/Certifications

Understanding of all regulatory and Compliance issues

Performance management skills

Why You’ll Want to Work Santa Cruz County Bank:

If you were to ask our employees for one word they’d use to describe working with us, you’d probably hear things like “fun”, “great”, and “rewarding”. We guarantee you’ll never be bored; our team members all share a positive attitude and problem-solving abilities, enabling them to provide excellent client service in our fast-paced environment.

You’ll Have Ample Opportunity for Career Growth

We encourage and provide opportunities for growth and development because we love to promote from within. In fact, our Client Service Reps often advance after 1-2 years within the Bank to continue their career path. Don’t miss out on this awesome career opportunity!

We Support Our Community: We’ve been recognized with numerous community leadership awards and our team gives over 2000+ hours of volunteer service each year. We’ve received the following local honors:

Good Times Best of Santa Cruz County – Voted Best Bank, 10 consecutive years

Santa Cruz Sentinel Readers’ Choice – Voted #1 Best Bank, 7th year

Santa Cruz Waves Magazine, Swellies – Winner 3 years; Runner-Up 1 year

Second Harvest Food Bank – Big Step and Platinum Awards for the Holiday Food & Fund Drive

Business of the Year – Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce, 2018, 2021

Experience the ultimate work/life balance!

Stroll to the beach for your lunchtime surf session or just work on your tan! Take a walk in the redwoods, mountain bike, or get caffeinated (again) at one of the many local coffee roasters!

Our Employees Enjoy Generous Benefits:

Medical, dental, and vision plans

Vacation, sick leave, paid Holidays

Paid volunteer time

Employer paid life insurance

401(k) with employer matching

Ongoing training, professional development and career advancement opportunities

About our Recruiting Process:

If your application is selected, we’ll reach out to schedule a panel interview where you’ll meet various members of our team. If you are selected to continue in the process, we’ll schedule a second interview in one of our branch locations. If you are offered and accept the job, we’ll begin the background screening process and prepare for your starting day!

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

Equal Opportunity Employer: Santa Cruz County Bank is an equal opportunity employer; all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or to their protected veteran status, and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.