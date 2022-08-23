LOCATION: Salinas, CA

JOB TYPE: Full-time

JOB DESCRIPTION: The eBanking Specialist II is accountable for the onboarding of Treasury Management products and services for new clients as well as existing clients with comprehensive and complex business relationships and for managing the client experience associated with this process. This individual is responsible for documentation preparation, customer service, product implementation, training, installation and product maintenance while working closely with the client, the eBanking Team, eBanking Manager, Digital Transformation Manager and Treasury Management Sales.

The eBanking Specialist II position will be located in our future Salinas operations center. Mileage reimbursement will be paid in the interim as training will occur at other Bank locations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential Job Functions:



Acts as a liaison with internal departments, third-party vendors regarding issues related to eBanking products and services

Adhere to service level agreement (SLA’s in all areas – new setup, maintenance, support, client phone calls, emails, etc.

Responsible for complex setup, implementation and training for all new eBanking Clients

Responsible for ongoing support and service for all existing clients on all complex eBanking products & services (ACH, Wires, Bill Pay, Mobile, RDC, Positive Pay, etc.)

Assist the eBanking Manager in the development of procedures for new products and the updates for existing procedures

Attend meetings and training as required to continue development and to enhance knowledge of Treasury Management products, processes, and technologies

Assist Treasury Management Team with product demos for prospective/new/existing Clients – Online Banking, RDC, ACH, Wires, etc.

Keep Treasury Management Sales Team abreast of ACH & RDC excessive over limit issues with clients – review for permanent increase.

Work with Treasury Management Sales Team on annual reviews on ACH & RDC limits

Record product metrics to support monthly reporting requirements

Process all tickets through ticketing system in a timely manner

Collaborate with the Digital Transformation Manager to offer support in developing client solutions and monthly reporting requirements

Provide consultative advice to Treasury Management Sales and Internal team members and introduce alternative solutions to the client where necessary

Perform other tasks and duties as assigned.

Required Education & Experience: Must be able to perform all the essential duties of the position satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

High School graduate or higher

Minimum 5 years bank operations or branch/teller/new accounts experience

Minimum 1-3 years’ experience preferred in treasury management products and services

Minimum 1-3 years’ experience in new client and existing client support

Physical Demands: While performing the duties of this position, the employee is in regular communication, is required to use various tools or objects, and have the mobility to move about the office. The employee occasionally lifts and/or moves objects up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this position include close vision, distance vision, and the ability to adjust focus.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work: This is a full-time position that regularly requires long hours and occasional weekend work.

Travel: Travel is primarily local during the business day.

Additional Eligibility Qualifications:

Demonstrated experience in Treasury Management Products & Services

Vast knowledge of Banking Products and Services

Excellent people skills, with an ability to partner with multiple business units and partners.

Possess personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and commitment to corporate mission.

Flexible and able to multitask; can work within an ambiguous, fast-moving environment, while also driving toward clarity and solutions; demonstrated resourcefulness in setting priorities and guiding investment in people and systems.

Must have foundational computer skills including: Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook email and calendaring) Word, Excel and the Internet.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.