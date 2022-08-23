LOCATION: Capitola, Santa Cruz

DEPARTMENT: Branch Operations

JOB TYPE: Full-time

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Who We Are and What We Do: If you’re looking for an exciting career opportunity, you’re in the right place. Santa Cruz County Bank is a top-rated community bank with a focus on serving the banking needs of businesses and individuals along the Central Coast, in Silicon Valley and throughout the Bay Area. We engage in impactful volunteering and support the greater economic vitality within our tri-county reach. Our success is due to our amazing team of exceptional, experienced, knowledgeable, and success-oriented employees.

A Day in the Life: As a Financial Service Representative (FSR), you’ll assist clients and potential clients by opening a variety of new accounts including checking, savings, IRA, CD and others. Collect required information from new account customers and complete account set up process including data input, verifying references, and documentation. Provide information and answer questions regarding bank products and services. Make referrals as appropriate to cross-sell a variety of bank services.

The FSR possesses a thorough knowledge and understanding of all Bank operations and processes client transactions according to Bank’s policies and procedures. Performs all required job duties in accordance with the Bank’s regulatory standards. As the first line of defense against risk exposure, you’ll ensure all safety and security protocols are followed: to include cash controls dual control, transaction processing and approvals.

REQUIREMENTS | What You Bring:

Education and Experience:



High school diploma or equivalent is required.

Previous experience working with the public in a client service role is required.

Two or more years working in bank branch operations.

Prior new accounts experience is preferred.

Skills :



Strong organizational skills

Ability to multi-task

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Good cash handling skills

Good computer/technical skills

Ability to lift up to 251bs

Ability to sit/stand for long periods

New Accounts Origination

Knowledge of business entity documents

Excellent client service skills

Reliable, dependable and regular attendance is essential

Why You’ll Want to Work Santa Cruz County Bank:

If you were to ask our employees for one word they’d use to describe working with us, you’d probably hear things like “fun”, “great”, and “rewarding”. We guarantee you’ll never be bored; our team members all share a positive attitude and problem-solving abilities, enabling them to provide excellent client service in our fast-paced environment.

You’ll Have Ample Opportunity for Career Growth:

We encourage and provide opportunities for growth and development because we love to promote from within. In fact, our Client Service Reps often advance after 1-2 years within the Bank to continue their career path. Don’t miss out on this awesome career opportunity!

We Support Our Community: We’ve been recognized with numerous community leadership awards and our team gives over 2000+ hours of volunteer service each year. We’ve received the following local honors:

Good Times Best of Santa Cruz County – Voted Best Bank, 10 consecutive years

Santa Cruz Sentinel Readers’ Choice – Voted #1 Best Bank, 7th year

Santa Cruz Waves Magazine, Swellies – Winner 3 years; Runner-Up 1 year

Second Harvest Food Bank – Big Step and Platinum Awards for the Holiday Food & Fund Drive

Business of the Year – Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce, 2018, 2021

Experience the ultimate work/life balance!

Stroll to the beach for your lunchtime surf session or just work on your tan! Take a walk in the redwoods, mountain bike, or get caffeinated (again) at one of the many local coffee roasters!

Our Employees Enjoy Generous Benefits:

Medical, dental, and vision plans

Vacation, sick leave, paid Holidays

Paid volunteer time

Employer paid life insurance

401(k) with employer matching

Ongoing training, professional development and career advancement opportunities

About our Recruiting Process:

If your application is selected, we’ll reach out to schedule a panel interview where you’ll meet various members of our team. If you are selected to continue in the process, we’ll schedule a second interview in one of our branch locations. If you are offered and accept the job, we’ll begin the background screening process and prepare for your starting day!

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

Equal Opportunity Employer: Santa Cruz County Bank is an equal opportunity employer; all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or to their protected veteran status, and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.