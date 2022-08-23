LOCATION: Santa Cruz and Watsonville, CA

DEPARTMENT: Lending

JOB TYPE: Full-time

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Who We Are and What We Do: If you’re looking for an exciting career opportunity, you’re in the right place. Santa Cruz County Bank is a top-rated community bank with a focus on serving the banking needs of businesses and individuals along the Central Coast, in Silicon Valley and throughout the Bay Area. We engage in impactful volunteering and support the greater economic vitality within our tri-county reach. Our success is due to our amazing team of exceptional, experienced, knowledgeable, and success-oriented employees.

We’ve been recognized with numerous community leadership awards and our team gives 500+ hours of volunteer service each year. A few honors we’ve received locally, include:

GOOD TIMES BEST OF SANTA CRUZ COUNTY Voted “Best Bank”, 10 consecutive years

SANTA CRUZ SENTINEL READERS’ CHOICE Voted #1 Best Bank, 6th year

SANTA CRUZ WAVES MAGAZINE Swellies Award, 4th year

SECOND HARVEST FOOD BANK Big Step and Platinum Award for Holiday Food Drive

ABOUT THE ROLE: The Relationship Manager is responsible for building strong relationships with our clients while managing and growing a portfolio of loans.

What You Bring: The ideal candidate will have experience in underwriting commercial credit requests regarding individuals and businesses within the Bank’s market area. Successful Relationship Managers are client-focused, effective communicators who are aware of and responsive to our clients’ needs and concerns. You’ll build strong relationships with our clients while managing and growing a portfolio of loans and deposits.

What You’ll be Doing:



Gain deep understanding of the clients’ business objectives and create strategic recommendations based off of this understanding. Develop new business and increase or retain existing business loan and deposit relationships.

Serve as the key banking relationship manager for your portfolio of client relationships. Service all types of business and individual loans and lines of credit, both secured and unsecured.

Keep informed as to the status of loans in assigned portfolio. Follows-up on current loans to ensure compliance with internal procedures and other required terms.

In partnership with the Treasury Management department, assembles and leads cross-functional team to quickly respond to client request and identified needs. Utilizes team of experts to creatively present the full breadth of the bank.

Maintains active prospecting effort, including identification, qualification and calling. Consistently balances prospecting efforts and quality client maintenance responsibilities.

Makes decisions on loans and terms within established lending limits. Analyzes credit to determine the ability of clients and prospective clients to qualify for ensuing borrowing requirements.

Studies market industrial, economic and financial situations relating to new or existing business as part of prudent business development and portfolio management disciplines.

Demonstrates compliance with all bank regulations for assigned job function and applies to designated job responsibilities knowledge may be gained through coursework and on-the-job training. Keeps up to date on regulation changes.

May be asked to coach, mentor, or train others and teach coursework as subject matter expert.

REQUIREMENTS:

Requisite Skills and Qualifications:



Minimum 5-7 years related experience in underwriting business and real estate transactions.

Proven track record of success in developing new business, growing market share and establishing/growing a quality network.

Thorough understanding of local market and solid base of contacts.

Thorough knowledge of Bank products and software.

Working knowledge of the Bank’s systems and policies applicable to underwriting and portfolio management.

Expert credit acumen (accounting, financial statement, understanding business and understanding of operational cash flow) with the ability to support complex deals.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with employees, supervisors, executives, and other departments.

Ability to complete multiple, diverse tasks of differing priorities without close supervision.

Ability to perform tasks and achieve results with a high degree of accuracy and precision.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with specific ability to translate complex financial information into an organized and presentable manner.

Excellent administrative and organizational skills.

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, and PowerPoint).

EDUCATION:



Bachelor’s Degree - Bachelor’s Degree in business, finance, or related field (or equivalent experience) required

TRAVEL:



Travel will be required to client offices and other sites.

BENEFITS:



Medical, dental, and vision plans

Vacation, sick leave, paid Holidays

Paid volunteer time

Employer paid life insurance

401(k) with employer matching

Ongoing training, professional development and career advancement opportunities

Recruiting Process: If your application is selected, we’ll reach out to schedule a panel interview where you’ll meet various members of our team. If you are selected to continue in the process, we’ll schedule a second interview in one of our branch locations. If you are offered and accept the job, we’ll begin the background screening process and prepare for your starting day!

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.