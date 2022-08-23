Rotational Development Program

SCCB 360° RDP

You have many pathways ahead of you, why not try them all in one!

Looking for an awesome job opportunity that positions you for the future when you’re not quite sure which career path you want to take? We’ve got you!

SCCB 360° RDP is a hands-on job opportunity that affords you direct access to learn from key executives who are setting the pace in their respective areas of expertise - from Lending, Finance, Operations, Marketing and Information Technology to Human Resources. SCCB 360° RDP is a one-of-a-kind opportunity that promises to accelerate your career path and elevate your job experience.

How often do you get a chance to “test drive” a career?

This is your chance to roll up your sleeves and dive in! Oh, did we mention you would be employed by one of the top performing banks in the region, state and nation? That should stand out on your resume!

If SCCB RDP checks the boxes, then chances are we’re a match:

✔ Make a community impact.

✔ Learn from top level executives.

✔ Work for top a performing financial institution.

✔ Work on your tan or surf lessons on your lunch hour.

Behind the Scenes, A Day in the Life

Awesome Job with Uniquely Tailored Rotational Learning Experience: SCCB 360° RDP allows you to learn from top-level executives at one of the top performing financial institutions in California and in the nation.

Make a Meaningful Impact: Join us in making a difference in the communities we serve. We are hands-on when it comes to community engagement and the community loves us back.

We’ve been voted “Best Bank” 10 consecutive years, have been awarded numerous community leadership awards, and give over 500+ hours of community volunteer service every year.

Oh, and we saved 50,000 local jobs during the pandemic through PPP lending.

A Lifestyle that Doesn’t Suck: Stroll to the beach for your noon surf lesson, at lunch time, or just work on your tan! Take a walk in the redwoods, mountain bike, or get caffeinated (again) at one of a zillion artisanal java purveyors!

Learn From Key Executives in Their Areas of Expertise

Finance: Learn how money moves throughout the banking system and daily investments, geek out on spreadsheets, bank investments, and more spreadsheets!

Operations: Explore the backend of electronic platforms, digital technology, project management, and the client experience.

Human Resources: Learn about hiring, payroll, training, and benefits programs!

Information Technology: Dive deep into cybersecurity, bots, firewalls, and routers!

Marketing: Discover creative problem solving, storytelling, branding, social media, advertising, and creative design!

Commercial Lending: Make a loan! Learn the underwriting journey of credit and all the juicy details!

Equal Opportunity Employer: Santa Cruz County Bank is an equal opportunity employer; all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, or to their protected veteran status, and will not be discriminated against on the basis of disability.

HOW TO APPLY: Learn more here.