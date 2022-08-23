LOCATION: Watsonville, CA

JOB DESCRIPTION: The Senior Payroll Accountant is responsible for all activities necessary to support the accounting team and payroll function. This position will assist with accounting tasks and manage the full payroll cycle, as well as support and strengthen internal controls and processes. This includes, but not limited to, maintenance and reconciliation of general ledger and payroll accounts, post journal entries, prepare reports, and provide detailed analysis as requested by management.

RESPONSIBILITIES:



Manage the timecard submission, manager approval process, and maintenance of all payroll and timekeeping system configurations

Review and audit data imported from time and attendance systems, bonus payments, and other payroll related data

Responsible for timely and accurate processing of biweekly payroll and reporting for 150+ non-exempt and exempt employees in multi-state locations

Review and reconciliation of payroll prior to transmission

Process timely and accurate payroll related transactions, including salaries, benefits, manual checks, garnishments, taxes, deductions, and leave of absence

Responsible for various accounting transactions, payroll accruals, and journal entries

Maintain completeness and accuracy of the general ledger for all payroll related accounts

Assist with month-end close, reconcile various general ledger accounts, and provide variance explanations

Review and audit employee 401K and HSA contributions as well as make contribution deposits to third-party administrators in a timely manner

Coordinate annual worker’s compensation audit

Audit payroll information entered in accordance with the bank’s internal control requirements

Assist with reporting and external financial audits

Provide HR with supporting documentation for 401k audits and Form 5500 reporting

Ensure compliance with federal, state, and local payroll laws as well as best practices for employer-paid benefits and multi-state jurisdiction tax withholding

Ensure filing of monthly, quarterly, and annual payroll tax forms are in compliance with federal, state, and local requirements and submitted within required deadlines

Year-end audit of the Wage & Tax Registers to process timely and accurate annual W-2’s and taxable fringe benefit input

Manage regulatory filings, notices, audits, and other communications from federal and state agencies related to the bank’s payroll and income tax accounts

Manage payroll policies and procedures to ensure proper internal controls and efficient processes

Identify opportunities for process improvements and automation and drive the implementation of solutions

Calculate equity related income for stock grants and exercises, and reconciliation of stock transactions

Prepare various accounting and payroll reports as needed to support management

REQUIREMENTS:

Education and Experience :



Bachelor’s degree in Finance or Accounting

5+ years of relevant experience required

Experience with payroll related systems such as HR & Payroll, and Time & Attendance; Paylocity experience a plus

Proficient in Microsoft Office

Advanced Excel skills

Working knowledge of US GAAP

Detail oriented with the ability to work independently and to meet deadlines

Working knowledge of payroll policies and procedures including multi-state and federal laws

Ability to prioritize and multi-task to meet challenges effectively when handling competing demands

Strong analytical skills with ability to summarize issues, assimilate information and resolve problems

Ability to learn and apply new concepts effectively in a fast paced, challenging, dynamic and evolving environment

Excellent communication skills and ability to interact with third-party vendors and all staff levels

Dependable, reliable, and punctual attendance

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.