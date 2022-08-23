LOCATION: Santa Cruz/Monterey County, CA

DEPARTMENT: Treasury Management

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Position Overview :

The Treasury Management Advisor is responsible for identifying, analyzing, selling and supporting treasury management products and services to established business clients and targeted prospective candidates while meeting call and revenue goals. Position plays a leadership role in promoting treasury management products and services, both internally and externally. Works both independently and in conjunction with the Treasury Management Manager, lending and branch operations teams in meeting with clients and prospects providing treasury management knowledge and expertise to support our client relationships. Resulting in offering innovative treasury management solutions and enhancing the bank’s relationship with the client. Works with various “referral” partners in offering services where we have established referral relationships.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS:



Work with Treasury Management Manager to identify, review, and evaluate client and prospect needs and requirements against SCCB’s strategic direction and business objectives focusing on payments, deposits, online banking and fraud prevention.

Makes calls independently, with Treasury Management Manager or with Bankers on commercial clients and prospects, identifying new business opportunities and strengthening existing relationships by assessing client needs and recommending effective solutions ensuring continuous account penetration and client satisfaction

Achieve new Treasury management sales targets and grow relationships. Develop and maintain close working relationships with clients through regular visits and telephone contact.

Performs analysis on account structures/product usage/costs and makes recommendations based on clients’ overall needs

Must be viewed as a Subject Matter Expert (SME) regarding Treasury Management Products and be considered a valuable resource and an integral part of the relationship team

Independent and joint calling efforts with Relationship Teams and/or Treasury Management Manager

Proactive, ongoing and independent review of existing and potential treasury management client relationships

Act as a liaison between client and various departments within SCCB to resolve any issues that may arise with Treasury Management Products/Services

Be accountable for our client’s experience with SCCB and its products, this includes debriefing the Treasury Management Manager as it pertains to client feedback and the measurement of client experience

Be a Treasury Management “evangelist” within SCCB, touting our products, helping to educate our fellow bankers on our product suite and staying abreast of new technology and practices.

Identify cross-sell opportunities within existing portfolio

May assist with product-focused marketing campaigns, including client follow-up

Perform other tasks and duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:

Job Requirements : Must be able to perform all the essential duties of the position satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions



5-7 years treasury management product knowledge and advisory sales experience

Proven track record of sales success and goal attainment within treasury management advisor position or similar role

Demonstrated Industry knowledge and understanding of market dynamics

Analytical with strong attention to detail, including execution of proposals and client presentations

Extensive knowledge of all facets of Treasury management, including integration with client accounting software packages

Ability to network both internally and externally to enable the delivery of creative solutions to meet clients’ needs

Strong commercial awareness, business development and negotiation skills

Excellent communication, presentation and influencing skills

Strong organizational and time management skills

Effective judgement, decision making and problem-solving skills

PHYSICAL DEMANDS: While performing the duties of this position, the employee is in regular communication, is required to use various tools or objects, and have the mobility to move about the office. The employee occasionally lifts and/or moves objects up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this position include close vision, distance vision, and the ability to adjust focus.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work : This is a full-time position that regularly requires long hours and occasional weekend work.

Travel : Travel is primarily local during the business day, although some out-of-the-area and overnight travel may be expected.

Required Education and Experience :



Bachelor Degree preferred or equivalent work experience.

Additional Eligibility Qualifications :



Demonstrated experience with Treasury Management products and services.

Vast knowledge of Banking industry and all banking products and services.

Excellent people skills, with an ability to partner multiple business units and partners.

Possess personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and commitment to corporate mission.

Flexible and able to multitask; can work within an ambiguous, fast-moving environment, while also driving toward clarity and solutions; demonstrated resourcefulness in setting priorities and guiding investment in people and systems.

Must have foundational computer skills including: Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook email and calendaring) and the Internet. Proficient in excel spreadsheets and creating PowerPoint presentation

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.