LOCATION: Santa Cruz/Monterey County, CA

DEPARTMENT: Treasury Management

JOB TYPE: Full-time

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Position Overview :

The Treasury Management Associate is an integral Treasury Management team member who contributes to new sales targets and achieving portfolio growth objectives. This position supports the Treasury Management Advisor & Treasury Management Manager with pre-call research, developing proposals, and preparing post-sales client documentation and interim documentation updates. Serves as a liaison between the client, the TM Advisor, TM Manager and the eBanking team to ensure a satisfactory implementation experience. Responsible for having a strong knowledge of the portfolio to successfully analyze decisions made for the client. May conduct joint sales calls with the Treasury Management Advisor or Treasury Management Manager.

Essential Job Functions :



Provide Treasury Management Advisor & Treasury Management Manager with pre-call research and under supervision, develop proposals and pricing proposals and prepare post-sales client documentation

Occasionally conducts meetings with the assistance of Treasury Management Advisor or Treasury Management Manager including conducting relationship reviews, product demos, product training and analyze perspective client statements for proposals.

Serve as a liaison between the client, the TM team and the eBanking team to ensure a satisfactory implementation experience.

Understand client’s Treasury management structure and objectives

May conduct joint calls with the Treasury Management Advisor or Treasury Management Manager

Responsible for tracking each implementation request to keep the progress on track to the timeline committed to the client. In addition to ensuring once the implementation is completed, the client is billed accurately

Prepare product agreements, obtain legal documentation and proactively track and obtain outstanding agreements

Interview customers by phone to obtain information required to prepare product contracts and specification sheets

Create and manage implementation plans for large, complex clients.

Participate in maintaining procedures for forms and agreements.

Knowledge of bank and or treasury management products and services

Facilitate all product training with Client & eBanking Team for new customers and new users, either by phone or in person, as needed

Identify cross-sell opportunities within portfolio

Perform other tasks and duties as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS:

Job Requirements : Must be able to perform all the essential duties of the position satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.



2 + years’ experience with treasury management products, bank products, client service or other directly related experience. A combination of education and experience may meet requirements.

2 + years’ Advanced knowledge of bank and treasury products and services including the ability to explain their benefits to clients and prospects

Strong interest in working with experienced Treasury partners in order to recognize a client’s cash flow needs and apply appropriate banking solutions

2 + years’ experience in demonstration and training clients on products

Solid sales, analytical and quantitative skills to determine the clients’ needs.

Physical Demands : While performing the duties of this position, the employee is in regular communication, is required to use various tools or objects, and have the mobility to move about the office. The employee occasionally lifts and/or moves objects up to 25 pounds. Specific vision abilities required by this position include close vision, distance vision, and the ability to adjust focus.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work : This is a full-time position that regularly requires long hours and occasional weekend work.

Travel : Travel is primarily local during the business day, although some out-of-the-area travel may be expected

Required Education and Experience :



Bachelor Degree preferred or equivalent work experience.

Additional Eligibility Qualifications :



Demonstrated experience in treasury management products & services

Vast knowledge of Banking products and services

Some new accounts knowledge preferred

Must have foundational computer skills including: Microsoft Office Suite (Outlook email and calendaring), Word, Excel and the Internet.

Excellent people skills, with an ability to partner multiple business units and partners.

Possess personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and commitment to corporate mission.

Flexible and able to multitask; can work within an ambiguous, fast-moving environment, while also driving toward clarity and solutions; demonstrated resourcefulness in setting priorities and guiding investment in people and systems.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.