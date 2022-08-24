Counselor, Accessibility Support Center (ASC) Tenure Track

LOCATION: Aptos/Watsonville, CA

DEPARTMENT: Accessibility Support Center

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 9/9/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Faculty at Cabrillo College provide quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

Starting Salary Range: $67,802 to $104,077 per year, salary placement determined by documented education and experience; maximum initial salary step placement on the 185-Day faculty salary schedule is Step 9. An annual doctoral stipend of $4,282 is granted to eligible faculty.

PLEASE NOTE: Application status updates and interviews are anticipated for this position in September.

Excellent benefits, including quality health insurance at a *LOW COST for you and your family! Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, Short and Long-term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalSTRS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. *Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are LatinX, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment as economic well being of the surrounding community.

Cabrillo is proud to be an Hispanic Serving Institution, enrolling 48% Hispanic students, and recent data from spring 2021 indicate that the college has closed the achievement gap for graduation success (50% of graduates are Hispanic). The college is also proud of its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, having established Board goals of supporting antiracism efforts and promoting a year-long equity reading certificate program for faculty, staff, and managers.

About the Position: The full-time, categorically-funded, tenure-track Academic Counselor will enjoy a 185-Day work schedule. Interviews are anticipated to be in September. The position begins as soon as possible pending continued ongoing categorical funding and Governing Board ratification. Classes and academic counseling may be in a traditional “in class” setting, online or hybrid format, scheduled over summer and/or winter months, and at various campus locations; days, evenings, and/or weekends.

About the College: Cabrillo College is highly regarded for its success of transfer and career education, and currently serves over 11,400 students each semester. Cabrillo transfers many of its students to three nearby universities – the University of California at Santa Cruz, San Jose State University, and California State University at Monterey Bay. Cabrillo’s career education is closely connected to the nearby agricultural and farming industries as well as the Silicon Valley business environment.

About the Community: Santa Cruz County is situated on the northern coast of beautiful Monterey Bay. The county has four predominant regions: the northern coast that includes the urban areas of Santa Cruz, Soquel, Capitola, and Aptos; the mountainous north that separates Santa Cruz County from Silicon Valley, the San Lorenzo River Valley; and the agricultural south county that includes Watsonville and Corralitos on the way to Monterey, Carmel, and Salinas. With more than 29 miles of beaches, over 14 state parks, 2 colleges, over 70 wineries, hundreds of places to dine, a symphony, an NBA G League team, museums, a Shakespeare company and so much more, there’s something for everyone here.

Guided Pathways: Cabrillo is proud to be a part of the California Guided Pathways project helping students achieve their educational goals by providing a clear roadmap to completion.

Faculty at Cabrillo College actively participate in curriculum development, program planning, and serve on participatory governance committees. Cabrillo provides an excellent opportunity to learn, collaborate, create, and make a difference in the lives of its diverse student body and community.

About the Accessibility Support Center (ASC) in the Academic Counseling and Educational Support Services (ACCESS) Division: The ASC provides services, accommodations, and academic support for students with disabilities and learning differences at Cabrillo College. ASC assists the college to meet the requirements ensuring that all programs, services, and activities are accessible to and usable by students with disabilities as required by federal law including equal access to educational content and facilities.

For more info on the Accessibility Support Center (ASC), see our webpage.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:



Teach assigned classes, which may include evening or off-campus assignments

Participate in participatory governance committees, processes, and initiatives such as Guided Pathways

Maintain timely and accurate records of student enrollment, attendance, and academic progress

Provide academic assistance and related services to students during scheduled office hours

Cooperate with and participate as may be required in District investigations and/or student grievance matters of alleged unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation

Demonstrate sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff

Complete required District trainings such as Title IX, Mandated Reporter, EEO/Diversity/Elimination of Bias, Workplace Safety, etc.

POSITION SPECIFIC DUTIES: Providing the student population with verifiable disabilities with academic, transfer and career counseling. Assignment requires travel for position-related activities. Counseling responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:



Determine accommodations for students with disabilities

Provide guidance to staff and faculty on Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and student disabilities

Implement the components of Cabrillo’s Student Success and Support Program and provide students with workshops, career and educational goal-setting, educational planning, and ongoing follow-up services

Provide academic, career/vocational, and personal counseling and student advisement

Provide counseling to Career Technical Education (GTE) and transfer-bound students

Provide counseling to students at the basic skills level

Teach Counseling and Guidance classes for students with disabilities and learning challenges

Participate in division and department meetings and work groups that develop, evaluate and deliver services that support student success

Additional professional assignments include attendance at faculty/college meetings, curriculum and program development, and related duties as required or assigned

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff, AND

Master’s in rehabilitation OR

Master’s degree in counseling, guidance counseling, student personnel, clinical or counseling psychology, education counseling, social work, career development, marriage and family therapy, marriage, family and child counseling, OR

Bachelor’s degree in marriage and family therapy or in marriage, family and child counseling and possession of a license as a Marriage and Family Therapist (MFT); AND either 15 or more semester units in upper division or graduate level course work related to people with disabilities OR completion of six semester units, OR the equivalent of a graduate-level counseling practicum OR counseling field work courses, in a post secondary Disabled Students Programs and Services program OR in a program dealing with people with disabilities, OR two years of fulltime experience, OR the equivalent in one or more of the following:

Counseling for students with disabilities; OR Counseling in industry, government, public agencies, military or private social welfare organizations in which the responsibilities are for

either 15 or more semester units in upper division or graduate level course work related to people with disabilities completion of six semester units, the equivalent of a graduate-level counseling practicum counseling field work courses, in a post secondary Disabled Students Programs and Services program in a program dealing with people with disabilities, two years of fulltime experience, the equivalent in one or more of the following: *Equivalent (see below for details) OR

Possess a lifetime California Community College Instructor Credential in the subject area.

Required Professional Expertise:



Currency and depth of knowledge in the applicable professional field, curriculum development and assessment of student learning outcomes

Knowledge of and commitment to the community college philosophy, including Guided Pathways

Knowledge of and commitment to equity-minded and culturally responsive teaching strategies and practices that enhance student success

Understanding of, demonstrated responsiveness to, and ability to communicate with, the racial, socioeconomic, academic, and cultural diversity within the community college student population, including students with different ability statuses (e.g., physical and/or learning)

Demonstrated ability to work cooperatively with others

Effective oral and written communication skills and effective use of technology

Evidence of professional activities and service beyond primary teaching assignments

Development and review of curriculum, including assessment of learning

Demonstrated ability to reflect critically on institutional and teaching practices that aim to increase cultural responsiveness

Knowledge and understanding of the accountability and critical dimensions of equity

Demonstrated ability addressing issues of equity in the classroom

Desired Department/Division Qualifications/Performance Expectations:



One (1) year experience working in rehabilitation counseling or with students with a disability in an educational setting

Working knowledge of Title 5 and other governmental regulations as they apply to students with disabilities

Ability to utilize a variety of technology tools, student information systems, and online resources to effectively support students

Knowledge of and experience in making appropriate college and community referrals

Experience developing Student Education Plans (SEPs) for community college students

Ability to develop and participate in program/services planning, evaluation, and improvement

Ability to develop curriculum and revisions including Student Learning Outcomes (SLOs) and Student Services Learning Outcomes (SSLOs)

Participate in professional activities such as department and campus committee work, faculty peer evaluations, staff meetings, and the governance structure of the college

Ability to work cooperatively with others and maintain collegial and professional relationships as part of a team

Awareness of assistive technology and alternate media services for students with disabilities

Perform professional outreach activities to faculty, college departments, administrators, high schools, community agencies and industry partners to support the success of students with disabilities

Maintain clear, timely, and accurate contact notes and student records

Ability to travel to various college sites and community agencies during the course of employment

Bilingual skills in Spanish/English

Equivalency Application Form and Process:

Why would I complete the Equivalency Form when I’m already completing an application and have a relevant degree? To determine whether your current education, or exact discipline, and/or experience is “equivalent,” you must submit an Equivalency Form to initiate a review by the Equivalency Committee at Cabrillo College and so that your application can move forward and be considered by the search committee.

Please note the Equivalency Committee will consider only those applicants who formally request equivalency consideration by submitting the Completed Equivalency Form with their application by the closing date stated in the job announcement. Be sure to attach detailed evidence such as unofficial transcripts and/or other certifications that support the equivalency.

Still working on completing your degree? Applicants currently working on the required degree(s) for the position are encouraged to apply with the understanding that they must complete the Equivalency Form and attach supporting documentation with their application.

Attention Applicants: Only completed applications with the above required documents will be reviewed by the committee. Application materials not required (including reference letters) for this position will not be reviewed. Remove personally identifiable information such as personal photos, social security number, birth date, age, and gender from your application materials. Expenses related to the recruitment process are the responsibility of the applicant. Cabrillo is unable to sponsor work visas.

Selection Procedure: Meeting the posted requirements does not guarantee an interview. A teaching demonstration / presentation may be a part of the interview, and finalists will be invited to return for a second interview. All notifications will be via email, and by accessing your application profile.

Conditions of Employment: Selected candidates given a conditional offer of employment are required to submit tuberculosis screening clearance results, official transcripts, proof of eligibility to work in the United States, and present their Social Security card upon hire (for payroll purposes). Please read Cabrillo’s COVID-19 Immunization Protocol here.

EEO Statement: Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants. The policy of the College is to encourage applications from all persons. No person shall be denied employment because of ethnicity or race, color, sex or gender, gender identity, gender expression, age, religion, marital status, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, medical conditions, status or protected veteran status.

Accommodations: Persons with disabilities who require reasonable accommodation to complete the employment process must notify Human Resources at cabrillohr@cabrillo.edu.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.