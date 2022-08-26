Apply today: 10 top jobs open now at Santa Cruz County Bank

Searching for new employment opportunities? Build your career at Santa Cruz County Bank. SCCB has 10 positions available across multiple departments and offices from Santa Cruz to Monterey, and soon to open in Salinas!

Click each title for salary information, job descriptions, and how to apply.

Santa Cruz County Bank offers comprehensive benefits to eligible employees and their dependents, including:

Comprehensive medical, dental and vision insurance plans

Employer paid Life AD&D, LTD/STD Insurance

Vacation / Sick Leave / Paid Holidays

401(k) with employer matching contribution

Ongoing training, professional development, and career development opportunities

No monthly service charge on checking and savings accounts

Paid time off for volunteer activities with local nonprofit agencies