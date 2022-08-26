Apply today: 10 top jobs open now at Santa Cruz County Bank

Share
Searching for new employment opportunities? Build your career at Santa Cruz County Bank. SCCB has 10 positions available across multiple departments and offices from Santa Cruz to Monterey, and soon to open in Salinas!
Click each title for salary information, job descriptions, and how to apply.
- Financial Service Representative
- Branch Manager
- Senior Payroll Accountant
- Treasury Management Advisor
- Call Center Service Specialist
- Relationship Manager
- Client Service Rep/Teller “Client Experience Extraordinaire”
- Treasury Management Associate
- eBanking Specialist II
- Rotational Development Program
Santa Cruz County Bank offers comprehensive benefits to eligible employees and their dependents, including:
- Comprehensive medical, dental and vision insurance plans
- Employer paid Life AD&D, LTD/STD Insurance
- Vacation / Sick Leave / Paid Holidays
- 401(k) with employer matching contribution
- Ongoing training, professional development, and career development opportunities
- No monthly service charge on checking and savings accounts
- Paid time off for volunteer activities with local nonprofit agencies
Browse more jobs at Santa Cruz County Bank
-
Your new career awaits!Santa Cruz County Bank is hiring in nearly all departments. Browse open jobs on SCCB’s Careers website. Santa Cruz County Bank is an equal opportunity employer.