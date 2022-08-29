CNC Lathe Machinist (Swing Shift)

Share
JOB SUMMARY: We are a well-established defense and aerospace manufacturer looking for a highly skilled machinist to join our team in the CNC lathe department. We are located near Santa Cruz only 20 minutes from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes North of Monterrey. This candidate will be responsible for set up and operating CNC lathes with Fanuc controls.
NOTE: 15% differential for swing shift; $1,000 sign-on bonus considered after probation period
DESIRED EXPERIENCE:
- 5 years of experience setting up CNC lathes with Fanuc controls
- Turn/mill experience a plus
- Experience setting up CNC lathes in a job shop environment
- Knowledge of G and M codes
- Knowledge of machining processes of manufacturing to ensure strict quality/dimensional and cosmetic standards
- Have own tools and basic inspection equipment
- Must have strong work ethic and work well with others
JOB DUTIES:
- Set up new and repeat jobs and be comfortable operating if necessary
- Use inspection tools to monitor dimensional accuracy
- Troubleshoot problems
- Must be organized and accurate with documentation
BENEFITS:
- Competitive compensation
- Exceptional Medical, Vision and Dental insurance for individuals and family
- 10 Paid holidays
- Sick pay
- Paid Vacation
- 401K match
- Employee Stock Options
- Life Insurance
- Referral Program
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send a resume to saguilar@ichorsystems.com.