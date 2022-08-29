CNC Lathe Machinist (Swing Shift)

JOB SUMMARY: We are a well-established defense and aerospace manufacturer looking for a highly skilled machinist to join our team in the CNC lathe department. We are located near Santa Cruz only 20 minutes from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes North of Monterrey. This candidate will be responsible for set up and operating CNC lathes with Fanuc controls.

NOTE: 15% differential for swing shift; $1,000 sign-on bonus considered after probation period

DESIRED EXPERIENCE:



5 years of experience setting up CNC lathes with Fanuc controls

Turn/mill experience a plus

Experience setting up CNC lathes in a job shop environment

Knowledge of G and M codes

Knowledge of machining processes of manufacturing to ensure strict quality/dimensional and cosmetic standards

Have own tools and basic inspection equipment

Must have strong work ethic and work well with others

JOB DUTIES:



Set up new and repeat jobs and be comfortable operating if necessary

Use inspection tools to monitor dimensional accuracy

Troubleshoot problems

Must be organized and accurate with documentation

BENEFITS:



Competitive compensation

Exceptional Medical, Vision and Dental insurance for individuals and family

10 Paid holidays

Sick pay

Paid Vacation

401K match

Employee Stock Options

Life Insurance

Referral Program

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send a resume to saguilar@ichorsystems.com.