CNC Mill Machinist (Day & Swing Shift)

Share
JOB SUMMARY: We are a well-established defense and aerospace manufacturer looking for a highly skilled, top-level machinist to join our team in the CNC mill department. We are located near Santa Cruz only 20 minutes from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes North of Monterey. This candidate will be responsible for setting up and operating CNC mills.
NOTE: 15% differential for swing shift; $1,000 sign-on bonus considered after probation period
DESIRED EXPERIENCE:
- 5 years of experience setting up and running CNC mills
- Good knowledge of G and M codes
- Knowledgeable with GD&T
- Knowledge of machining processes of manufacturing and problem-solving skills to ensure strict quality/dimensional and cosmetic standards
- Must have own tools and basic inspection equipment
- Must have strong work ethic and work well with others
JOB DUTIES:
- Set up and operate CNC Mill machines
- Use inspection tools to monitor dimensional accuracy
- Troubleshoot problems
- Must be organized and accurate with documentation
BENEFITS:
- Competitive compensation
- Exceptional Medical, Vision and Dental insurance for individuals and family
- 10 Paid holidays
- Sick pay
- Paid Vacation
- 401K match
- Employee stock options
- Life Insurance
- Referral Program
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send a resume to saguilar@ichorsystems.com.