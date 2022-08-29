CNC Mill Machinist (Day & Swing Shift)

JOB SUMMARY: We are a well-established defense and aerospace manufacturer looking for a highly skilled, top-level machinist to join our team in the CNC mill department. We are located near Santa Cruz only 20 minutes from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes North of Monterey. This candidate will be responsible for setting up and operating CNC mills.

NOTE: 15% differential for swing shift; $1,000 sign-on bonus considered after probation period

DESIRED EXPERIENCE:



5 years of experience setting up and running CNC mills

Good knowledge of G and M codes

Knowledgeable with GD&T

Knowledge of machining processes of manufacturing and problem-solving skills to ensure strict quality/dimensional and cosmetic standards

Must have own tools and basic inspection equipment

Must have strong work ethic and work well with others

JOB DUTIES:



Set up and operate CNC Mill machines

Use inspection tools to monitor dimensional accuracy

Troubleshoot problems

Must be organized and accurate with documentation

BENEFITS:



Competitive compensation

Exceptional Medical, Vision and Dental insurance for individuals and family

10 Paid holidays

Sick pay

Paid Vacation

401K match

Employee stock options

Life Insurance

Referral Program

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send a resume to saguilar@ichorsystems.com.