Manufacturing Quality Administrator

JOB SUMMARY: We are a well-established defense and aerospace manufacturer looking for a multi-tasker who possesses a keen attention to detail. We are located near Santa Cruz only 20 minutes from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes north of Monterey. The ideal candidate will provide a full range of administrative support to our Quality department.
DESIRED EXPERIENCE:
- Excellent data entry skills
- Solid oral and written communication skills
- Familiarity with using a PC with Windows; experience with Adobe Acrobat and Microsoft Office -Ability to multi-task with attention to detail -Understanding of print reading and Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T)
- Preferred: Must be organized and precise with data entry and documentation
JOB DUTIES:
- Support process documentation and improvement of job routings
- Accurate entry of dimensional data into inspection reports
- Assist Quality department with document control, bubbled drawings, and putting together data/certifications to send to customers
- Maintain document filing system
BENEFITS:
- Competitive compensation
- Exceptional Medical, Vision, and Dental insurance for individuals and family
- Life insurance
- 10 paid holidays per year
- Sick pay
- Paid vacation
- 401k plan with company match
- Employee stock option
- Referral program
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send a resume to saguilar@ichorsystems.com.