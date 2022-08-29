Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Manufacturing Quality Administrator

Larkin Precision Machining
JOB SUMMARY: We are a well-established defense and aerospace manufacturer looking for a multi-tasker who possesses a keen attention to detail. We are located near Santa Cruz only 20 minutes from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes north of Monterey. The ideal candidate will provide a full range of administrative support to our Quality department.

DESIRED EXPERIENCE:

  • Excellent data entry skills
  • Solid oral and written communication skills
  • Familiarity with using a PC with Windows; experience with Adobe Acrobat and Microsoft Office -Ability to multi-task with attention to detail -Understanding of print reading and Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T)
  • Preferred: Must be organized and precise with data entry and documentation

JOB DUTIES:

  • Support process documentation and improvement of job routings
  • Accurate entry of dimensional data into inspection reports
  • Assist Quality department with document control, bubbled drawings, and putting together data/certifications to send to customers
  • Maintain document filing system

BENEFITS:

  • Competitive compensation
  • Exceptional Medical, Vision, and Dental insurance for individuals and family
  • Life insurance
  • 10 paid holidays per year
  • Sick pay
  • Paid vacation
  • 401k plan with company match
  • Employee stock option
  • Referral program

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send a resume to saguilar@ichorsystems.com.

