Manufacturing Quality Administrator

JOB SUMMARY: We are a well-established defense and aerospace manufacturer looking for a multi-tasker who possesses a keen attention to detail. We are located near Santa Cruz only 20 minutes from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes north of Monterey. The ideal candidate will provide a full range of administrative support to our Quality department.

DESIRED EXPERIENCE:



Excellent data entry skills

Solid oral and written communication skills

Familiarity with using a PC with Windows; experience with Adobe Acrobat and Microsoft Office -Ability to multi-task with attention to detail -Understanding of print reading and Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T)

Preferred: Must be organized and precise with data entry and documentation

JOB DUTIES:



Support process documentation and improvement of job routings

Accurate entry of dimensional data into inspection reports

Assist Quality department with document control, bubbled drawings, and putting together data / certifications to send to customers

certifications to send to customers Maintain document filing system

BENEFITS:



Competitive compensation

Exceptional Medical, Vision, and Dental insurance for individuals and family

Life insurance

10 paid holidays per year

Sick pay

Paid vacation

401k plan with company match

Employee stock option

Referral program

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send a resume to saguilar@ichorsystems.com.