Sr. Quality Control Inspector for CNC Machining (Day & Swing Shifts)

JOB SUMMARY: We are a well-established defense and aerospace manufacturer looking for a highly skilled and responsible individual to join our team in the Quality Control department. We are located near Santa Cruz only 20 minutes from Silicon Valley and 45 minutes North of Monterey. This candidate will be responsible for inspection of machined parts, raw material, outside processes, hardware, finished parts and assemblies.

NOTE: 15% differential for swing shift; $1,000 sign-on bonus considered after probation period

DESIRED EXPERIENCE:



CMM programming proficiency with PC-DMIS

Experience operating/running PC-DMIS CMM

Experience with CMM Manager Software

Understanding of machining processes to reveal possible problems

JOB DUTIES:



Supports manufacturing with mechanical and visual inspection.

Performs First Piece , Work in Process, Final, Visual and FAI inspections utilizing hand tools, manual CMM and DCC CMM.

Work in Process, Final, Visual and FAI inspections utilizing hand tools, manual CMM and DCC CMM. Inspect parts using automated and manual CMMs.

Records and maintains quality records required by the quality procedures.

Willingly accepts and shares skills and knowledge.

Understands and meets quality standards.

Supports and helps to implement new ideas.

Accurately and descriptively communicates useful information to the manufacturing team.

Helps with various other duties as needed.

BENEFITS:



Competitive compensation

Exceptional Medical, Vision and Dental insurance for individuals and family

10 Paid holidays

Sick pay

Paid Vacation

401K match

Employee stock options

Life Insurance

Referral Program

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please send a resume to saguilar@ichorsystems.com.