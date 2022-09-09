Medical Assisting Instructor (Temporary Contract)

LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: Medical Assisting

JOB TYPE: Full-time

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 10/7/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Faculty at Cabrillo College provide quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world one student at a time!

Starting Salary Range: $60,189 to $92,390 per year, salary placement determined by documented education and experience; maximum initial salary step placement on the faculty salary schedule is step 9. An annual doctoral stipend of $4,018 is granted to eligible faculty.

Excellent benefits, including quality health insurance at a *LOW COST for you and your family! Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalSTRS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program.

*Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

College Commitment to Equity and Diversity:

Our ideal candidate will share and participate in Cabrillo’s commitment to the values of diversity and equity while serving its socioeconomically and ethnically diverse student community. In the Fall of 2020, 58% of Cabrillo students are members of minoritized populations, identifying themselves as LatinX (48%), Multi Ethnic (5%), Asian (2%), Black Non-Hispanic (1%), Filipino (1%), American Indian/Alaskan Native (<1%) and Pacific Islander (<1%).

Cabrillo is proud to be an Hispanic Serving Institution, enrolling 48% Hispanic students, and recent data from spring 2021 indicate that the college has closed the achievement gap for graduation success (50% of graduates are Hispanic). The college is also proud of its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, having established Board goals of supporting antiracism efforts and promoting a year-long equity reading certificate program for faculty, staff, and managers.

Guided Pathways: Cabrillo is proud to be a part of the California Guided Pathways project helping students achieve their educational goals by providing a clear roadmap to completion.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES:



Teach assigned classes, which may include evening or off-campus assignments

Participate in participatory governance committees, processes, and initiatives such as Guided Pathways

Maintain timely and accurate records of student enrollment, attendance, and academic progress

Provide academic assistance and related services to students during scheduled office hours

Cooperate with and participate as may be required in District investigations and/or student grievance matters of alleged unlawful harassment, discrimination, and retaliation

Demonstrate sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff

Complete required District trainings such as Title IX, Mandated Reporter, EEO/Diversity/Elimination of Bias, Workplace Safety, etc.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:



Required Education from a U.S. Department of Education-recognized accredited organization and licensure qualifications

Master’s in any biological science OR

Master’s in nursing OR

Master’s in any biological science AND a Master’s in biochemistry, biophysics, or marine science OR

Bachelor’s in nursing AND a Master’s in health education or health science

Any bachelor’s degree or higher AND two (2) years of professional experience OR

Any associate degree AND six (6) years of professional experience OR

The *equivalent OR

A lifetime California Community College Instructor Credential in Medical Assisting

*Equivalency Application Form and Process link

REQUIRED PROFESSIONAL EXPERTISE:



Currency and depth of knowledge in the applicable professional field, curriculum development, review and assessment of student learning outcomes

Knowledge and understanding of programs such as Guided Pathways, that address commitment to equity-minded and culturally responsive teaching strategies enhancing student success

Work cooperatively and demonstrate sensitivity to the diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of students, administrators, faculty, and staff

Effective oral and written communication skills and effective use of technology

Evidence of professional activities and service beyond primary teaching assignments

Knowledge of and commitment to teaching strategies and practices that enhance student success at community colleges, including effective use of technology

Demonstrated ability to teach the courses or perform the duties effectively as described above

Demonstrated ability to communicate well with students of diverse academic, ethnic, socioeconomic, and cultural backgrounds; gender identities, sexual orientations; and students with disabilities

Evidence of professional activities and service beyond the primary teaching assignment

Development and review of curriculum as well as including assessment of learning

Demonstrated responsiveness to and understanding of the racial, socioeconomic, academic, and cultural diversity within the community college student population, including students with different ability statuses (e.g., physical and/or learning) as these factors relate to the need for equity-minded practices in the classroom

Demonstrated ability to reflect critically on institutional and teaching practices that aim to increase cultural responsiveness

Knowledge and understanding of the accountability and critical dimensions of equity

Demonstrated ability addressing issues of equity in the classroom



Required Discipline Specific Requirements/Licensure:



A current copy of your Certified Medical Assistant (CMA) and/or California Certified Medical Assistant (CCMA) certificates



Desired Qualifications/Performance Expectations:



Successful teaching experience at the community college level

Demonstrated ability to employ innovative teaching techniques and methodologies

Experience teaching diverse student populations

Successful online teaching experience

Knowledge of culturally-responsive pedagogical teaching techniques and effective ways for engaging students who are historically under-represented and under-served

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.

