LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: Career Technical Education

JOB TYPE: Full-time

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 9/29/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Staff at Cabrillo College support quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

This full-time, 12-months per year Student Employment Coordinator, plans, develops and implements a comprehensive career services and student employment program; develops and implements initiatives to enhance career readiness of students and their employment opportunities; facilitates the employment process for on-campus student employees; and performs related duties as assigned.

This role will have hybrid work location flexibility!

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.



Plans, develops and implements programs, services and activities necessary for students, alumni and community members to develop career skills for students and promote opportunities for meaningful employment; administers and participates in developing and evaluating plans, work processes, systems and procedures to achieve annual component goals, objectives and work standards; contributes to the development of and monitors performance against the annual department budget; approves purchases and other expenditures in accordance with District policies and procedures; makes presentations; prepares and maintains a variety of records and reports.

Oversees the day-to-day operation and activities of the Student Employment services; assesses students, alumni and community members for employment readiness including resume writing, interview skills, and effective work habits; assist students with exploring career interests and occupational choices; assists students one-on-one, sets appointments and makes referrals.

Develops workshops and classroom presentations; refers students to appropriate workshops, placements and/or employment-related community resources; assists with the development of non-credit courses to develop soft skills and job search skills.

Consults with on-campus managers and supervisors to develop student employment opportunities with the District; explains hiring processes and procedures; assists departments with developing and posting positions; coordinates processing of paperwork and student employee onboarding with Human Resources, Business Services, Sheriff’s Department and the hiring department; notifies hiring department and payroll when student is cleared to work; maintains student employee personnel files and databases; assists managers with resolution of student employee performance-related issues.

Screens students for eligibility for on-campus jobs; assists students with the on-campus hiring process and trains them on interview skills and completion of work-related forms; ensures students go through mandatory trainings and orientations; verifies students’ eligibility for continued employment and processes appropriate paperwork on an annual basis; enters employment data into District software.

Develops and maintains proactive relationships with local employers, local government and community groups in order to build employer database, job postings and funding opportunities; liaisons with employers and disseminates information regarding posting jobs and participation in the Employment & Internships Office services and events; develops and maintains mailing and contact lists.

Maintains employer tracking and job posting databases; develops and maintains program tracking databases; collects and provides data for program evaluation, measurement and verification activities; compiles and analyzes statistical records for reports.

Coordinates logistics of job and internship fairs and other Career Education events and acts as liaison with employers, vendors and sponsors; works with campus facilities, campus security and other departments; troubleshoots and proactively resolves event-related issues.

Provides input in selecting, training and providing day-to-day lead work guidance and coordination to other Classified and student staff; assigns, schedules and monitors work for completeness, accuracy and conformance with District, department and legal/regulatory requirements and standards; monitors workflow to ensure that mandated deadlines are being met in an optimal manner; provides information, instruction and training on work procedures and technical, legal and regulatory requirements.

Assists in ensuring a fair, open and inclusive work environment in accordance with the District’s mission, goals and values.

OTHER DUTIES:



Represents the District and/or student employment program on a variety of internal and external committees and community boards; develops partnerships with community agencies, business/ industry and local government; liaisons with local high schools, other colleges and academic institutions.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff AND

Graduation from an accredited four-year college with a bachelor’s degree and coursework applicable to the program, AND AT LEAST five (5) years of progressively responsible experience in student support, human services or social services, at least two (2) of which were in A career services area; OR

Equivalent combination of training and experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:



Employment & Internship component goals, objectives, policies, procedures and practices.

District and community job readiness and employment resources including governmental, community, and social service organizations and their functions.

State, federal and District employment and work study processes, rules, regulations and other applicable laws.

Common issues and challenges facing a diverse population of community college students.

Student recordkeeping practices and procedures for processing and reporting student data.

District payroll and general accounting system operations, practices and procedures.

District rules, policies and procedures applicable to departmental and division operations.

Principles, methods and practices applicable to the design and implementation of public relations, outreach and marketing programs.

Research methods and analysis techniques.

Practices and techniques of sound business communication; correct English usage, including spelling, grammar and punctuation.

District policies, procedures and rules regarding budgeting, purchasing and expense reporting.

Basic grants administration methods and practices.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, Title V and other applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations.

The Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act and other District, state and federal laws, rules, regulations and policies governing student records.

Safety policies and work practices applicable to the work being performed.

Basic principles and practices of employee work guidance and direction.

Applicable Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements

Skills and Abilities to:



Plan, organize and implement programs and activities of a student employment services.

Oversee the day-to-day operations, activities and services of a community college student employment center.

Screen and provide information and guidance to students, alumni and the community on career planning, job placement and other career-related topics.

Train students to obtain and retain employment and internships both on and off campus.

Explain and process hiring paperwork for new and returning student employees.

Define issues, analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and develop sound, independent conclusions and recommendations in accordance with laws, regulations, rules and policies.

Analyze and make sound recommendations on complex student employment issues.

Work collaboratively with District deans, directors, managers and the community and provide expert advice and counsel to student employment issues.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Maintain confidentiality of District and student files and records.

Prepare clear, concise and comprehensive correspondence, reports, studies and other written materials.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Represent the District effectively in public settings and one-on-one with students, community groups, other colleges and the public on a variety of complex issues.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

Additional Information:

Starting Salary Range: $5,062 to $5,860 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

